ACC Power Rankings Week 10

It has been evident after Clemson beat Syracuse, but this week the Tigers punched their ticket to the ACC Championship Game despite an ugly first loss to Notre Dame. Syracuse dropped their game against Coastal foe Pittsburgh to ensure Clemson’s spot. North Carolina sits pretty with a clean 5-0 record in conference play but there is an outside chance for Duke or Georgia Tech. North Carolina would need to lose all three of its remaining games for either to have a chance though.

Virginia and Virginia Tech both tried to snag some wins this week but had heartbreaking losses to North Carolina and Georgia Tech. They both take the bottom of the Coastal and their rivalry to end the season will decide who gets the basement.

The Atlantic had propped up the conference perception this year, but Wake Forest and Syracuse are now racking up multiple losses and will both be at risk of dropping out of the Top 25 this week. FSU is coming on strong here late, but some early season losses haven’t helped their cause for a good bowl game. On a good note, the Atlantic will boast 6 of their 7 teams making a bowl this year with only Boston College missing out. The Coastal has two making the cut so far with UNC and Duke. Pitt is a win away and should claim another win in its final three. Virginia Tech is out and Virginia has to win out, but Miami and Georgia Tech could sneak in with two wins of their remaining three. They will face each other this week so there will be one for somebody, but both teams have a brutal final stretch.

Power Rankings