The Binion Index Week 10

National Headlines
- Alabama falls in Death Valley and tumbles to 6th in our ratings
- Ohio State struggled in the weather, and Georgia dominated to grab the top spot
- Michigan and Oregon keep climbing
- Illinois was a disaster and plummeted
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 4-5
- Current Ranking and Rating: 78th, -4.5 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 3.50-5.50
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 0.75-2.25
- Final Projected Record: 4.75-7.25
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had a solid bounce back week, hitting 56% of games ATS and posting a solid 12.7 average absolute error. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning over 52.3% of games ATS is profitable and a very solid standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of almost 50 different models. After nine weeks, the Binion Index would be 12th overall ATS and 33rd in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 50.6%
ATS Goal: >=2.3%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.1
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 10 Ratings
TBI Week 10
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 10 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 10 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|1
|Georgia
|37.8
|32.4
|2
|Ohio State
|33.9
|37.9
|3
|Michigan
|33.5
|28.3
|4
|Oregon
|27.7
|23.5
|5
|Tennessee
|27
|27.7
|6
|Alabama
|25.7
|28.2
|7
|LSU
|23
|20.9
|8
|Penn State
|18.9
|15.5
|9
|Utah
|18.5
|18.2
|10
|Mississippi State
|15.6
|17.7
|11
|Minnesota
|15.3
|13.8
|12
|Illinois
|15.1
|21.7
|13
|UCLA
|15
|14.2
|14
|Kansas State
|14.4
|14.9
|15
|Wisconsin
|14.2
|14.5
|16
|Notre Dame
|13.7
|10.4
|17
|South Alabama
|13.6
|9.9
|18
|Iowa State
|13.5
|10.8
|19
|Maryland
|13.1
|13.4
|20
|USC
|12.6
|12.2
|21
|Florida State
|12.5
|9.5
|22
|Clemson
|12.3
|15.6
|23
|Texas
|12.1
|11.2
|24
|Louisville
|11.7
|7.4
|25
|Baylor
|11.4
|8.9
|26
|Washington
|10.9
|9.4
|27
|TCU
|10.7
|12.7
|28
|Wake Forest
|10.2
|9.5
|29
|Boise State
|10.1
|8.8
|30
|Kansas
|9.8
|3.7
|31
|Oregon State
|9.2
|10.7
|32
|Western Kentucky
|9
|4.9
|33
|Pittsburgh
|8.9
|6.8
|34
|Washington State
|8.9
|5.2
|35
|Kentucky
|8.5
|7.6
|36
|UCF
|8.5
|7
|37
|Toledo
|8.3
|9.1
|38
|Marshall
|7.9
|4.2
|39
|Oklahoma
|7.3
|7.5
|40
|Syracuse
|7.3
|10
|41
|East Carolina
|7
|5.5
|42
|Missouri
|6.9
|8.4
|43
|San José State
|6.6
|5
|44
|Purdue
|6.5
|11.4
|45
|UAB
|6.3
|5.4
|46
|Houston
|6.2
|7.3
|47
|UT San Antonio
|6.2
|7.4
|48
|Arkansas
|6
|6.9
|49
|NC State
|5.6
|6.2
|50
|Air Force
|5.5
|4.1
|51
|Ole Miss
|5
|5.7
|52
|Cincinnati
|4.5
|4.3
|53
|Tulane
|4.5
|3.1
|54
|Iowa
|4.4
|0.5
|55
|North Carolina
|3.9
|4.4
|56
|Liberty
|3.8
|3.2
|57
|Appalachian State
|3.6
|4.8
|58
|James Madison
|2.7
|6.3
|59
|Texas Tech
|2.7
|1.7
|60
|Texas A&M
|2.6
|5.6
|61
|Oklahoma State
|1.3
|4.8
|62
|Troy
|0.6
|-0.5
|63
|Georgia State
|0.2
|-1.5
|64
|Duke
|-0.4
|-0.5
|65
|Florida
|-0.4
|-2.4
|66
|South Carolina
|-0.6
|-1.2
|67
|North Texas
|-0.8
|-5.4
|68
|Coastal Carolina
|-1.4
|-1.7
|69
|Fresno State
|-1.8
|-4.6
|70
|Ohio
|-1.9
|-5.8
|71
|Buffalo
|-2.1
|3.1
|72
|Tulsa
|-2.3
|0.2
|73
|BYU
|-2.6
|-1
|74
|Connecticut
|-2.6
|-5.3
|75
|Virginia
|-2.7
|-3
|76
|Miami
|-2.9
|-0.6
|77
|SMU
|-3.1
|-2.5
|78
|Georgia Tech
|-4.5
|-5.6
|79
|Auburn
|-4.7
|-4.6
|80
|West Virginia
|-4.7
|-3.6
|81
|Louisiana
|-5.1
|-2.3
|82
|San Diego State
|-5.3
|-6.5
|83
|Ball State
|-5.9
|-7.3
|84
|Arizona State
|-6.1
|-2.9
|85
|California
|-6.1
|-7.8
|86
|Memphis
|-6.1
|-5
|87
|Army
|-6.2
|-3.2
|88
|Kent State
|-6.5
|-5.2
|89
|Louisiana Monroe
|-6.6
|-8.5
|90
|Michigan State
|-6.6
|-9.1
|91
|Nebraska
|-6.9
|-4.5
|92
|Texas State
|-7
|-5.6
|93
|Georgia Southern
|-7.3
|-4.7
|94
|Northwestern
|-8.2
|-10.2
|95
|Central Michigan
|-8.6
|-10.8
|96
|Rice
|-9.1
|-11.1
|97
|Florida Atlantic
|-9.5
|-8.5
|98
|Miami (OH)
|-9.6
|-8.8
|99
|Southern Mississippi
|-10.3
|-5.4
|100
|Temple
|-10.3
|-15.6
|101
|Virginia Tech
|-10.7
|-12.3
|102
|Old Dominion
|-11
|-9.2
|103
|Indiana
|-11.3
|-7.7
|104
|Boston College
|-11.4
|-10.8
|105
|Eastern Michigan
|-12
|-11.4
|106
|Utah State
|-12.1
|-12.5
|107
|Vanderbilt
|-12.2
|-11.9
|108
|Arizona
|-12.3
|-13.7
|109
|Rutgers
|-12.8
|-8.3
|110
|Louisiana Tech
|-13.4
|-15.3
|111
|Middle Tennessee
|-13.8
|-13.2
|112
|UNLV
|-13.9
|-15.2
|113
|Northern Illinois
|-14
|-13.7
|114
|South Florida
|-14.9
|-10.7
|115
|New Mexico State
|-16
|-15.8
|116
|Stanford
|-16.5
|-12.9
|117
|Wyoming
|-17.1
|-16
|118
|Western Michigan
|-17.3
|-17.9
|119
|Navy
|-19
|-19.1
|120
|UTEP
|-19.3
|-16.8
|121
|Bowling Green
|-19.7
|-19.8
|122
|Akron
|-20.8
|-19.2
|123
|Arkansas State
|-20.9
|-18.5
|124
|Colorado State
|-21.6
|-21.5
|125
|Hawai'i
|-21.9
|-18.3
|126
|Charlotte
|-22.6
|-18
|127
|New Mexico
|-22.7
|-22.4
|128
|Colorado
|-23
|-29.6
|129
|Florida International
|-24.7
|-20.8
|130
|Nevada
|-25.3
|-23.6
|131
|UMass
|-25.4
|-25.4
