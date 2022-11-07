 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech vs Clayton State Plus How to Watch, Game Time, Betting Odds and More!

The Jackets get the 2022-2023 season underway against DII opponent Clayton State.

By Robert Pensa
NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

GEORGIA TECH (0-0, 0-0 ACC) | CLAYTON STATE (0-0, 0-0 PBC)

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+ & ACC Network Extra

Radio: 93.7 FM | 680 AM | XM 984 / Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

Venue: McCamish Pavilion | Atlanta, GA

H2H Series: Georgia Tech leads, 2-0

Betting Odds: No line available

NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

