Georgia Tech Basketball: Clayton State Preview

Georgia Tech (0-0) vs DII Clayton State (0-0)

2021 records: Georgia Tech 12-20 ; Clayton State 8-20

About Clayton State

The Clayton State Lakers are members of the Division II Peach Belt Conference. Last season, The Lakers and Yellow Jackets already faced off, with the Jackets coming away with a 103-53 victory. The Lakers finished the season 8-20.

Senior Jalen Shaw is the Lakers leading returning scorer from last season, where he averaged 13.6 points per game. In the game against the Jackets, he was a perfect 4-4 from the field for 10 points.

Prediction

There is no reason the Jackets should not handle this game easily. Last season, Georgia Tech defeated Clayton State by 50 points and the hope is to see a similar score line tonight. With all due respect to the Lakers, if this game is remotely close, it could signal significant concerns about the rest of the season.

Basketball season is finally back and it will be great to see the Jackets on the court. Coming into the season, there is a lot of mystery surrounding which players will step up and what the rotation will look like. Therefore, this game will be fascinating to provide us some potential clues going forward.