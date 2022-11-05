Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27: Postgame Recap and Thread

Georgia Tech overcame Hokie defensive and special teams touchdowns to hold on for a thrilling 28-27 win in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech led 27-16 with ten minutes left in the fourth quarter and had the ball on the GT ten yard line. GT recovered a fumble forced by D’Quan Douse before Zach Pyron engineered what was perhaps GT’s best offensive drive of the season, capped off by a 54 yard catch and run by Nate McCollum. The defense forced a third VT turnover, as Clayton Powell-Lee grabbed his first career interception.

Then, Pyron fully took over, mixing tough runs and accurate throws to lead an 11 play 73 yard drive that gave the Jackets the one point lead. His touchdown run was a galvanizing moment, as he took on four defenders and lost his helmet while barreling into the end zone. The teams would trade punts before Virginia Tech got one last chance to try and win the game. Grant Wells scrambled and simply dropped the ball for Virginia Tech’s fourth turnover. There were frustrating special teams and game management moments throughout, but the offense and defense for Georgia Tech held up over and over.

GT now sits at 4-5 and has two more Coastal match ups coming up. The emergence of Pyron today was a revelation and has given this offense a consistency in the passing game that has been missing for years. It’s a welcome sight.