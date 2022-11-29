The Binion Index Week 13

National Headlines
- Michigan cruised past Ohio State on the strength of 5 huge plays and drew into a virtual ratings tie with the Buckeyes
- TCU had its most convincing win of the year against a legitimate opponent but is still a slight underdog in TBI against Kansas State
- USC took care of Notre Dame but gave up tons of efficient passing and is a slight underdog to Utah in TBI
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 5-7
- Current Ranking and Rating: 86th, -7.0 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 4.10-7.90
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): HIRE A NEW COACH
- Final Projected Record: 5-7
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had another rough week to end the season, hitting 46% of games ATS and posting a rough 14.0 average absolute error. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning over 52.3% of games ATS is profitable and a very solid standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
Throughout the season, we’ve been entering the Prediction Tracker from collegefootballdata.com, along with dozens of our other modeling friends. After 13 weeks, the Binion Index is 19th overall ATS and 32nd in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 49.6%
ATS Goal: >=52.3%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.3
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 13 Ratings
TBI Week 13 Ratings
|Rank
|Team
|Week13_Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Week13_Rating
|1
|Georgia
|36.5
|2
|Ohio State
|30.3
|3
|Michigan
|29.9
|4
|Alabama
|29.5
|5
|Tennessee
|23
|6
|LSU
|20.1
|7
|Utah
|20.1
|8
|Oregon
|19.8
|9
|Washington
|19.3
|10
|Penn State
|19.1
|11
|Florida State
|18
|12
|Kansas State
|17.4
|13
|Illinois
|17.1
|14
|Oregon State
|16.4
|15
|TCU
|16.1
|16
|Mississippi State
|16
|17
|Texas
|16
|18
|Minnesota
|15.8
|19
|Clemson
|15
|20
|USC
|14.7
|21
|Pittsburgh
|14
|22
|Maryland
|13.5
|23
|Notre Dame
|13
|24
|UCLA
|11.8
|25
|UT San Antonio
|11.4
|26
|Wisconsin
|10.7
|27
|Houston
|10.4
|28
|Ole Miss
|10.2
|29
|South Alabama
|10.1
|30
|Louisville
|9.8
|31
|Kentucky
|9.8
|32
|Missouri
|9.5
|33
|Iowa
|9.4
|34
|Wake Forest
|8.7
|35
|James Madison
|8.7
|36
|Boise State
|8.3
|37
|Washington State
|8.2
|38
|Purdue
|7.8
|39
|Oklahoma
|7.7
|40
|Baylor
|7.5
|41
|Florida
|7.2
|42
|Marshall
|7
|43
|UCF
|6.9
|44
|South Carolina
|6.2
|45
|Kansas
|6.1
|46
|Arkansas
|5.6
|47
|Air Force
|5.3
|48
|Cincinnati
|5.3
|49
|Fresno State
|4.8
|50
|Syracuse
|4.4
|51
|Tulane
|4.3
|52
|Ohio
|4.1
|53
|Duke
|3.4
|54
|Iowa State
|2.9
|55
|Texas A&M
|2.7
|56
|Troy
|2.6
|57
|Texas Tech
|2.5
|58
|UAB
|2.5
|59
|Toledo
|2.4
|60
|Auburn
|2.3
|61
|Appalachian State
|1.2
|62
|NC State
|1
|63
|San José State
|0.8
|64
|Western Kentucky
|0.4
|65
|Michigan State
|-0.2
|66
|North Carolina
|-0.2
|67
|West Virginia
|-0.3
|68
|Oklahoma State
|-1.1
|69
|San Diego State
|-1.1
|70
|East Carolina
|-1.8
|71
|Tulsa
|-1.9
|72
|North Texas
|-2.1
|73
|Liberty
|-2.3
|74
|SMU
|-3.2
|75
|BYU
|-3.4
|76
|Army
|-4.2
|77
|Buffalo
|-4.9
|78
|Kent State
|-5
|79
|Connecticut
|-5
|80
|Memphis
|-5.1
|81
|Miami
|-5.2
|82
|Louisiana
|-5.7
|83
|Coastal Carolina
|-5.9
|84
|Georgia State
|-5.9
|85
|Nebraska
|-6.1
|86
|Georgia Tech
|-7
|87
|Virginia
|-7.5
|88
|Georgia Southern
|-8.1
|89
|Middle Tennessee
|-8.4
|90
|California
|-8.5
|91
|Florida Atlantic
|-8.5
|92
|Louisiana Monroe
|-9
|93
|Eastern Michigan
|-9.5
|94
|Temple
|-9.9
|95
|Arizona State
|-10
|96
|Virginia Tech
|-10.2
|97
|Southern Mississippi
|-10.4
|98
|Ball State
|-10.6
|99
|Texas State
|-10.9
|100
|Arizona
|-10.9
|101
|Rutgers
|-11.2
|102
|Indiana
|-11.3
|103
|Central Michigan
|-11.6
|104
|Boston College
|-11.9
|105
|Northwestern
|-13.4
|106
|Miami (OH)
|-13.4
|107
|Rice
|-13.8
|108
|Vanderbilt
|-14.2
|109
|Utah State
|-14.4
|110
|Northern Illinois
|-14.7
|111
|New Mexico State
|-15.6
|112
|UNLV
|-16.3
|113
|Akron
|-16.6
|114
|Old Dominion
|-16.7
|115
|Wyoming
|-17
|116
|Navy
|-18.2
|117
|Stanford
|-18.2
|118
|South Florida
|-18.3
|119
|UTEP
|-18.6
|120
|Colorado State
|-20
|121
|Louisiana Tech
|-20.3
|122
|Western Michigan
|-20.3
|123
|Hawai'i
|-20.8
|124
|Charlotte
|-21.2
|125
|Bowling Green
|-23.5
|126
|UMass
|-24.4
|127
|Arkansas State
|-25.5
|128
|Nevada
|-26.7
|129
|Florida International
|-29.1
|130
|New Mexico
|-32.4
|131
|Colorado
|-33.1
