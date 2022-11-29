 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech vs Iowa Plus How to Watch, Game Time, Betting Odds and More!

The Jackets take on Iowa in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

By Robert Pensa
NCAA Basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division Third-Place Game Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

GEORGIA TECH (3-2, 0-0 ACC) | IOWA (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2 (edited)

Radio: 93.7 FM | 680 AM | Sirius 381 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

H2H Series: Tied, 1-1

Betting Odds: Iowa -15.5

Syndication: HawkCentral Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

