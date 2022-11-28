 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E144: Silly Season

Georgia Tech’s football coaching search has gotten weird. We talk about it and preview GTVB’s NCAA tournament competition!

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
Georgia Tech Athletics

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: Football Coaching Search
  • Recap: Volleyball @ Pitt, vs FSU
  • Preview: Volleyball @ NCAA Tournament
  • Recap: WBB @ Gulf Coast Showcase
  • Recap: MBB @ Fort Myers Tip Off

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

