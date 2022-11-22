 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E143: Second Half Struggles

Volleyball enters its final week, MBB and WBB play tough games, and football....is in a weird spot.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jake Grant, and Jack Purdy
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: XC, Swimming
  • Recap: Volleyball vs Clemson
  • Recap: Football @ UNC
  • Recap: WBB @ Auburn, vs Athens
  • Recap: MBB vs NIU, vs Utah

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

