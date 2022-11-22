FTRS Picks Week 13: Rivalry Week

results from last week

Its been a long time coming but we finally have a new person at the top of the leaderboard. Ched C won last week with 8 correct picks; and now Ched is in sole possession of first place as we go into the last real week of the regular season.

We will be counting Conference championships and Army v Navy to the season total before we separate things for the bowl season. This week is a big deal, Rivalry week I try to work in all the rivalry games so this is the best chance for contenders to catchup with the leader. Best of luck.

If that was the last game of the season I would be happy. That win against UNC felt real good. Unfortunately we have one last game to play and I am not optimistic about our chances. This Tech team has surprised me before, but winning in Athens would be less of a surprise and more of a miracle. Still gonna watch though.

Another win means the photo stays up. TCU once again needed to make a comeback but they are still undefeated and still have a chance at the playoff spot they’re dreaming of.

Iowa just has to beat Nebraska to win the BIG 10 West. We still won’t know who comes out of the east till after this weekend, but I was certainly not expecting Iowa to be in the championship game given how they started the season.

Out west it seems like USC will be facing off against Oregon in the PAC-12 championship. I wouldn’t put it past Oregon State to pull an upset this week and kick out Oregon, but USC is a sure thing so they seem to be in the driver seat for another playoff spot.

This is gonna be a long one with plenty of rivalry games. I’m gonna keep my summations short to save on time, just know there is plenty of good football to be had this Thanksgiving Day Weekend.

picks:

Clean Old Fashioned Hate: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ u(sic)ga (-35.0)

Logan: I mean... who do you really expect me to pick here. I ain’t picking the dwags.

Logan’s pick: Yellow Jackets at least cover

The Egg Bowl: Mississippi State Bulldogs @ #14 Ole Miss Rebels (-3.0)

Logan: Every time I think about how I would like to see Ole Miss lose this game and slip further down the totem pole, I end up thinking back to that time Mississippi State once lost this game by imitating a pissing dog. I guess I’ll take Ole Miss.

Logan’s pick: Ole Miss

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Eastern Michigan Eagles (-1.5)

Logan: Doesn’t have a name but is still a rivalry game. These teams are more evenly matched than the record indicates. I think a decent defense for CMU manages to get turnovers when needed. Lets go Chippewas

Logan’s pick: Central Michigan

The Duel in the Desert: Arizona State Sun Devils @ Arizona Wildcats (-4)

Logan: I genuinely don’t know who to pick in this game. I believe whoever wins this game will hang their season on the fact that they beat their biggest rival. I guess I’ll go Arizona since they are at home.

Logan’s pick: Arizona

#24 NC State Wolfpack @ #13 UNC Tarheels (-6.5)

Logan: The UNC team I saw last week does not deserve a -6.5 point spread in this game. I’ll ride with the wolfpack.

Logan’s pick: NC State

The Battle Line Rivalry: Arkansas Razorbacks (-5.5) @ Mizzou Tigers

Logan: Mizzou does need to win this game to make a bowl game... but we need less teams to win 6 games if GT has a chance to make a bowl game. I’ll take Arkansas with hopes that GT sneaks into being a bowl team.

Logan’s pick: Arkansas

Heroes Trophy: Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Iowa Hawkeyes (-9.0)

Logan: I cannot justify picking Nebraska this year, so Iowa it is.

Logan’s pick: Iowa

#16 UCLA Bruins (-9.5) @ California Golden Bears

Logan: Cal doesn’t get much love in this blog. Mostly this is because Cal is not particularly good, but hey GT hasn’t been super great of late either. I’m gonna say Cal finds a way to cover in this rivalry game at home.

Logan’s pick: Cal

The Florida Cup: Florida Gators @ #19 Florida State Seminoles (-9.0)

Logan: In my mind the talent gap in this game is not big enough to justify a 9 point split to either side. I’ll say Florida covers.

Logan’s pick: Gators

Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers @ #8 Alabama Crimson Tide (-21.5)

Logan: Auburn could lose every game they play in a year and still find a way to keep things close against Alabama. Tigers somehow cover.

Logan’s pick: Auburn

Rumble in the Rockies: #10 Utah Utes (-29.0) @ Colorado Buffalo

Logan: For all the things I’ve said about big spreads in my previous picks, given how buffalo has played this spread almost seems too small. Utah.

Logan’s pick: Utah

The Platypus Trophy: #12 Oregon Ducks (-3.5) @ #23 Oregon State Beavers

Logan: I’m just a homer for the beavers. They finally have a good team and I can’t be happier for them. I’ll say Oregon State wins.

Logan’s pick: Oregon State

The Apple Cup: #17 Washington Huskies (-2.5) @ Washington State Cougars

Logan: My gut wants me to go with Washington State, but with the spread being so small I think I need to take Washington as I expect them to win this game.

Logan’s pick: Washington

The War on I-4: UCF Golden Knights (-18.0) @ USF Bulls

Logan: unfortunately this is a rivalry game that won’t have much kick for a few years until USF starts getting things in order. UCF will win by a bunch.

Logan’s pick: UCF

The Game: #3 Michigan Wolverines @ #2 Ohio State Buckeyes (-8.5)

Logan: This game is going to be a big deal. I do think Ohio State will win this matchup, but I expect Michigan to keep things close. I’ll go with Michigan.

Logan’s pick: Michigan

The Palmetto Bowl: South Carolina Gamecocks @ #9 Clemson Tigers (-14.0)

Logan: Should I judge this game based on what we saw from South Carolina last week? Maybe, but I’m still going with Clemson.

Logan’s pick: Clemson

Governor’s Cup: Louisville Cardinals @ Kentucky Wildcats (-4.0)

Logan: No particular reason... Louisville has played well over the past few games so I have a feeling they’ll win this somehow.

Logan’s pick: Louisville

Land of Lincoln Trophy: Illinois Fighting Illini (-11.5) @ Northwestern Wildcats

Logan: Come on Illinois, you were so close to being in the championship game. At least find a way to win this one. Illinois

Logan’s pick: Illinois

Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe: Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Wisconsin Badgers (-3.5)

Logan: This game could really go either way, but I’ll go with Wisconsin since they are at home.

Logan’s pick: Wisconsin

Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket: Purdue Boilermakers (-9.5) @ Indiana Hoosiers

Logan: I just don’t know much about Indiana. What I do know is that Purdue is pretty good so I think they’ll win by a fair amount.

Logan’s pick: Purdue

The Land Grant Trophy: Michigan State Spartans @ #11 Penn State Nittany Lions (-17.0)

Logan: Michigan State has found some weird sort of resilience at the end of this year despite how they started. Don’t let that fool you though, the Spartans are still terrible. Lets go Penn State

Logan’s pick: Penn State

Deeper Than Hate: Appalachian State Mountaineers (-3.5) @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Logan: I feel like the title of this rivalry is a shot at one of Georgia Tech’s rivalries. As far as the game goes, I’ll take App State

Logan’s pick: App State

#6 LSU Tigers (-10) @ TAMU Aggies

Logan: Texas A&M could not have drawn up a worse year than the one they just had. Expect LSU to rub things in. I’ll take LSU.

Logan’s pick: LSU

#5 Tennessee Volunteers (-17) @ Vanderbilt Commodores

Logan: Despite all logic telling me otherwise, I choose to believe in Vanderbilt.

Logan’s pick: Vandy

Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh: # 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ # 7 USC Trojans (-5.5)

Logan: I’ll take Notre Dame here. Notre Dame has turned on the heat as the season is coming to a close.

Logan’s pick: ND

Syracuse Orange (-10) @ Boston College Eagles

Logan: Syracuse should win this game and end their season on a high note.

Logan’s pick: Syracuse

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Houston Cougars (-12.5)

Logan: I’m running into rivalry games I’m not even aware of, and I’m pretty sure I’m still somehow missing a few rivalries. Tulsa covers. No particular reason.

Logan’s pick: Tulsa

Governor’s Cup (2 Electric Bugaloo): Kansas Jayhawks @ #15 Kansas State Wildcats (-12.0)

Logan: This is the last rivalry game on the list (at least per what I could find online and new from personal experience. Kansas did not have good luck last week, but this has been a great season for them. I hope Kansas keeps that in mind while KSU is kicking their butt.

Logan’s pick: Kansas State

Iowa State Cyclones @ #4 TCU Horned Frogs (-11.0)

Logan: This is not technically a rivalry game, but I wanted to touch on it since we have been keeping track of TCU and because it gives us an even 30 picks (Update: not anymore since UVA v VT got cancelled shortly before this article posted). Gonna pick Iowa State to cover, because TCU can’t seem to have an easy win. Totally expect TCU to somehow fall behind and then win in miraculous come back fashion.

Logan’s pick: Iowa State

#21 Tulane Green Wave @ #25 Cincinnati Bearcats (-2.0)

Logan: Had to put this one up on the fly since a game got cancelled shortly before this article posted. In this game I will pick the Green Wave to hopefully close their season on a high note.

Logan’s pick: Tulane