The Binion Index Week 12

National Headlines
- Tennessee was crushed by South Carolina as a 22.5 point favorite
- TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia all held on after facing real tests
- All eyes this week are on the battle of the unbeatens, Ohio State and Michigan
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 5-6
- Current Ranking and Rating: 83rd, -6.6 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 4.09-6.91
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 0.00-1.00
- Final Projected Record: 5-7
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had its worst week of the season, hitting 37% of games ATS and posting a terrible 15.4 average absolute error. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning over 52.3% of games ATS is profitable and a very solid standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
Throughout the season, we’ve been entering the Prediction Tracker from collegefootballdata.com, along with dozens of our other modeling friends. After 12 weeks, the Binion Index is 24th overall ATS and 42nd in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 50.0%
ATS Goal: >=52.3%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.3
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 12 Ratings
TBI Week 12 Ratings
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 12 Rating
|Last Week's Rating
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 12 Rating
|Last Week's Rating
|1
|Georgia
|36.9
|37.4
|2
|Ohio State
|33.4
|35.5
|3
|Alabama
|28.7
|24
|4
|Michigan
|28.1
|32.3
|5
|LSU
|28
|23.2
|6
|Tennessee
|24.7
|28.8
|7
|Penn State
|24
|22.7
|8
|Oregon
|23.5
|25.5
|9
|Utah
|21.7
|21.6
|10
|Kansas State
|20.1
|19.1
|11
|Florida State
|19.7
|15.7
|12
|Washington
|17.4
|13.4
|13
|Mississippi State
|16.9
|11
|14
|Clemson
|16.8
|14
|15
|Oregon State
|16
|13.2
|16
|Minnesota
|15.6
|19.3
|17
|USC
|14.6
|13.9
|18
|Notre Dame
|14.5
|11.1
|19
|Illinois
|14.1
|13.4
|20
|TCU
|13.8
|13.8
|21
|UCLA
|13.8
|13
|22
|Washington State
|13.6
|10.9
|23
|Texas
|13.5
|11.9
|24
|Houston
|12.4
|6
|25
|Louisville
|11.9
|11.4
|26
|Maryland
|11.8
|11.1
|27
|Kansas
|11.4
|10.5
|28
|UT San Antonio
|11.4
|5.5
|29
|Wisconsin
|11.3
|11.9
|30
|South Alabama
|10.3
|9.6
|31
|Wake Forest
|9.7
|10
|32
|Baylor
|9.5
|9.4
|33
|Pittsburgh
|9.4
|12
|34
|Ole Miss
|9.3
|11.7
|35
|Iowa
|9.3
|4.4
|36
|Missouri
|8.9
|4
|37
|Florida
|8.4
|9.4
|38
|Kentucky
|8.4
|7.9
|39
|Boise State
|8.1
|9.5
|40
|Arkansas
|8.1
|5
|41
|Marshall
|7.4
|5
|42
|Oklahoma
|7.1
|5.7
|43
|UCF
|6.7
|8
|44
|Tulane
|6.7
|3.5
|45
|James Madison
|6.7
|8.6
|46
|Iowa State
|6
|7.9
|47
|Purdue
|5.7
|6
|48
|Auburn
|5.2
|1.2
|49
|Air Force
|4.3
|4
|50
|San José State
|4.1
|3.9
|51
|Cincinnati
|4.1
|1.8
|52
|Texas Tech
|3.8
|3
|53
|Duke
|3.5
|2.9
|54
|Toledo
|2.9
|4.5
|55
|Liberty
|2.2
|4.3
|56
|Fresno State
|2.2
|1
|57
|Syracuse
|2.1
|2.8
|58
|UAB
|2
|5.1
|59
|Appalachian State
|1.8
|1.4
|60
|NC State
|1.7
|2.8
|61
|Ohio
|1.6
|-0.2
|62
|Texas A&M
|1.3
|1.6
|63
|Oklahoma State
|1.1
|3.2
|64
|East Carolina
|0.6
|7.3
|65
|South Carolina
|0.6
|-3.5
|66
|Western Kentucky
|0.6
|3.1
|67
|North Carolina
|0.5
|3.1
|68
|Michigan State
|0.2
|2
|69
|Miami
|-0.6
|1.3
|70
|Troy
|-0.6
|-0.1
|71
|Coastal Carolina
|-1.2
|-1.4
|72
|San Diego State
|-1.4
|-3.5
|73
|West Virginia
|-1.6
|-3.4
|74
|North Texas
|-2.5
|-2.2
|75
|Tulsa
|-3.3
|-2.5
|76
|Buffalo
|-3.8
|-3.9
|77
|SMU
|-4.3
|-1.5
|78
|BYU
|-4.3
|-5.8
|79
|Memphis
|-5
|-7.2
|80
|Kent State
|-5.2
|-4.2
|81
|Connecticut
|-5.2
|-4.6
|82
|Georgia State
|-5.5
|-0.6
|83
|Georgia Tech
|-6.6
|-11.3
|84
|Louisiana Monroe
|-7.2
|-6.5
|85
|Army
|-7.5
|-6.2
|86
|Nebraska
|-7.7
|-5.7
|87
|Virginia
|-7.7
|-6.6
|88
|Louisiana
|-8.4
|-5.3
|89
|Texas State
|-8.4
|-10
|90
|Rutgers
|-8.5
|-8.3
|91
|Central Michigan
|-8.6
|-8.3
|92
|Georgia Southern
|-8.7
|-7.5
|93
|California
|-9.6
|-8.7
|94
|Middle Tennessee
|-9.9
|-12.8
|95
|Virginia Tech
|-10.2
|-13.1
|96
|Florida Atlantic
|-10.4
|-5.9
|97
|Indiana
|-10.9
|-11.7
|98
|Boston College
|-11.1
|-7.6
|99
|Southern Mississippi
|-11.2
|-9.7
|100
|Vanderbilt
|-11.4
|-10.8
|101
|Ball State
|-11.5
|-8.2
|102
|Northwestern
|-11.7
|-11.3
|103
|Northern Illinois
|-11.7
|-12.4
|104
|Arizona
|-11.8
|-10
|105
|Temple
|-11.9
|-9.6
|106
|Arizona State
|-12.3
|-7.8
|107
|Eastern Michigan
|-12.7
|-12.4
|108
|Utah State
|-13.2
|-12.9
|109
|Miami (OH)
|-13.7
|-12.4
|110
|Rice
|-14.4
|-9.8
|111
|Wyoming
|-15.3
|-16.2
|112
|Old Dominion
|-16.4
|-15
|113
|UNLV
|-17.4
|-17.1
|114
|Navy
|-17.6
|-17.9
|115
|Stanford
|-18.1
|-20.2
|116
|Louisiana Tech
|-18.5
|-17
|117
|South Florida
|-19.2
|-18.5
|118
|Bowling Green
|-20.1
|-20.7
|119
|UTEP
|-20.3
|-20.8
|120
|Western Michigan
|-20.6
|-19.3
|121
|Hawai'i
|-20.6
|-21.1
|122
|Charlotte
|-20.8
|-21.3
|123
|UMass
|-21.1
|-23.6
|124
|Arkansas State
|-21.4
|-19.8
|125
|New Mexico State
|-22.5
|-16.3
|126
|Akron
|-25.1
|-22.1
|127
|Colorado State
|-25.2
|-22.8
|128
|Colorado
|-29.7
|-24
|129
|Nevada
|-29.9
|-27
|130
|Florida International
|-30.6
|-27.7
|131
|New Mexico
|-30.9
|-27.4
