ACC Power Ranking Week 9

The ACC has kept a few teams ranked in the Top 20 this year and that has been a good look for a conference that struggles to find much depth at the top. This week saw those teams get knocked back down. The Atlantic was top-heavy with Clemson undefeated and one of the top players for a playoff slot. Wake Forest and Syracuse added the depth coming into the week at 10 and 16. Add NC State who was 24th in the rankings and you have half the Atlantic in the Top 25. Clemson was on a bye and NC State took down a weak Virginia Tech team to stay steady. Wake Forest lost badly to Louisville which will undoubtedly bring them down and Syracuse dropped their second game in a row to a mediocre Notre Dame.

The Coastal is a one-horse race at this point with UNC being the lone representative of the rankings and has effectively put the division title away. If you want to nitpick then a few teams could still make the title game with some help, but they all involve UNC dropping three of their last four conference games. Two of those games are Virginia and Georgia Tech, so odds are not likely.

Power Rankings