Technical Tidbits 11/19: UNC a must-win for Tech

It’s crunch time for the Yellow Jackets football team if they want to prove themselves worthy of a bowl game. Last week’s disappointing loss to Miami didn’t help their chances of making a bowl game this season. At 4-6 overall, and with just two games remaining, it will be an uphill climb for Tech to win the requisite six games to be considered bowl eligible, especially with u(sic)GA remaining on the schedule.

Today’s game against UNC is a must-win for the Yellow Jackets. And there is a scenario where the team can end up 5-7 and still make it to a bowl game, but that would depend on extraneous factors, including a shortage of six-win teams for the current slate of bowl games. Either way, it is going to be difficult for the Yellow Jackets to make it to a bowl game but should be interesting. With that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

So, today the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team will be on the road against UNC. As I mentioned earlier, this is a must-win game for the team if they want any hope of making a bowl game. Regardless of how it turns out, bowl game or not, a lot can be said of this team and their perseverance. The 13th-ranked Tar Heels are 21-point favorites according to the article.

The Yellow Jackets are capable of surprising their opponents, especially when they’re huge underdogs. Hopefully, the team can work its magic and pull off the W against the Tar Heels. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM and the game will be televised on ESPN2. #GoJackets

The Georgia Tech volleyball team won their match against Clemson yesterday. With the win, the 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets are now 18-6 overall and 11-4 in the ACC. Their next match won’t be until Wednesday of next week as they head on the road to face off against Pitt. Good luck to the Yellow Jackets volleyball team as they get ready to hit the road before Thanksgiving.

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team is off to a good start this season. At 3-0 with victories over Clayton State, Georgia State, and Northern Illinois, this is one of the team’s better starts in recent seasons. Taking a look at the stats and numbers, Tech did a pretty good job at distributing the ball with four Yellow Jackets scoring in double-figures. The team will next play against Utah on Monday at a neutral site in Fort Myers, Florida. Good luck to the Yellow Jackets as they head down south for the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

One extra article I wanted to include. For those of you who watched the Green Bay game against Dallas this past Sunday, you may have heard a familiar name called out. Former Yellow Jacket Tariq Carpenter recorded his first career tackle. Details about him and other pro-Yellow Jackets can be read in this article.