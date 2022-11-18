Tech Volleyball Sweeps Clemson 3-0

After the heartbreaking reverse sweep loss to #4 Louisville, #13 Georgia Tech Volleyball got in and out of Jervey Gymnasium in a hurry, sweeping the Clemson Tigers 25-15, 25-9, 25-19. Tech improves their record to 19-6, 12-4 in ACC play, with two games remaining.

Similar to the previous Clemson match this season, the Tigers did not show anything in the first two sets that would’ve posed a challenge to Tech. The offense hit at will in the first two sets, going at a .500% clip in the first set and .654% in the second, of the best performances Tech has put up all season. The team hit only five errors the entire game. None of the bench players saw action.

Julia Bergmann lead the squad with 13 kills at .500%, one of her most efficient games on record. At 14 points she lead all players. Tamara Otene also got to 10 kill mark.

Bella D’Amico hit a career high four kills in the match, doing an excellent job finding open gaps for quick kills. If anything, her chances to be more active in the point scoring speaks to how easy it was for Tech to find points the whole match.

In the second set, Tech went on a 10 point run, a kind of streak they’ve found themselves on the losing side of in the recent three match rough patch. Clemson called timeout five points into the streak, but did little to quell it only being halfway through the run. Five of Bergmann’s 13 kills came in the set.

The stat comparison speaks for itself in how efficiently Tech did away with Clemson offensively, hitting .320 points higher with 23 fewer attack chances.

The match was the ideal situation for the Jackets, having a low stress match before going to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. #7 Pitt plays Louisville tonight, putting their 18 game win streak on the line. Last time the Jackets faced Pitt, they lost 3-1 in the historic McCamish Pavilion match.