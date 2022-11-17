 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois Plus How to Watch, Game Time, Betting Odds and More!

The Jackets take on the Huskies in Atlanta.

By Robert Pensa
NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

GEORGIA TECH (2-0, 0-0 ACC) | NORTHERN ILLINOIS (1-2, 0-0 MAC)

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network and ESPN app

Radio: 93.7 FM | 680 AM | XM 371 / Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

Venue: GSU Convocation Center | Atlanta, GA

H2H Series: First meeting between the two teams

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech -12.5

Join us below during the game!

NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Duke Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

