GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois Plus How to Watch, Game Time, Betting Odds and More!

GEORGIA TECH (2-0, 0-0 ACC) | NORTHERN ILLINOIS (1-2, 0-0 MAC)
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network and ESPN app
Radio: 93.7 FM | 680 AM | XM 371 / Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App
Game Notes: Georgia Tech
Venue: GSU Convocation Center | Atlanta, GA
H2H Series: First meeting between the two teams
Betting Odds: Georgia Tech -12.5
