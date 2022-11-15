 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E142: Crosstown Crawl

MBB and WBB start their seasons as football and volleyball approach their respective denouements

By Akshay Easwaran and Jake Grant
NCAA Football: Miami at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • A short note and moment of remembrance in the wake of the tragedy that unfolded early this week at UVA
  • News: XC, Swimming, Club Sports
  • Recap: Volleyball vs Louisville
  • Recap: Football - Miami
  • Recap: WBB vs Clayton St, Georgia St, Kennesaw St
  • Recap: MBB vs Clayton St, Georgia St

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

