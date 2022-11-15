FTRS Picks Week 12: I want off Mr. Buzz’s Wild Ride

results from last week

Three way tie at the top again this week. GTSMURF, is it 2023 yet?, and RamblinRocketman share the top spot with 8 correct picks each.

aknartrebna is back to being tied at the top as a late season run by Philip Kaltman has led to him being neck and neck with aknartrebna. We also have ties at the second spot and 3rd spot only a few points behind. With only a few weeks left things are getting more interesting.

That game hurt for a few reasons. The injury, the near certainty of not being in a bowl game, the ugly score... Needless to say it was not fun. I don’t blame people for wanting off the sinking ship of the season. I dare to believe we will see some more brilliance from the Jackets before this season is over, but its gonna be a rough ride for sure.

I’m not even changing the photo, TCU just has to keep winning to be in the playoff. That doesn’t mean its over, but things sure seem positive for the horned frogs. Good for them.

LSU has succeeded in winning the SEC West. What a turnaround from their start to the season. Hopefully they can make some magic happen in the SEC championship.

Illinois messed up by Losing to Purdue, now the Big 10 West is open for 4 teams to potentially go to the BIG 10 Championship. Good thing I love chaos.

I don’t have as much to say about last week as I did about the previous few weeks. I think things are becoming clearer, but Tech losing that last game took a lot out of me. Don’t have a lot of time so this week I’m gonna do a speed run on picks so here we go.

picks:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ #15 North Carolina Tar Heels (-21.0)

Logan: Picking Tech because y’all know what website you are currently on. Expect pain and frustration.

Logan’s pick: Yellow Jackets

#21 Illinois Fighting Illini @ #3 Michigan Wolverines (-18.0)

Logan: Wolverines at home will win by too many points. I like Illinois, but not that much.

Logan’s pick: Michigan

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (-3.0) @ Baylor Bears

Logan: TCU, because lets keep the dream alive.

Logan’s pick: TCU

#1 The team we don’t acknowledge (-22.5) @ #24 Kentucky Wildcats

Logan: Kentucky, because something good has to happen this week.

Logan’s pick: Kentucky

#18 Texas Longhorns (-9.0) @ Kansas Jayhawks

Logan: Kansas, because memes are life.

Logan’s pick: Kansas

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Minnesota Golden Gophers (-2.5)

Logan: Minnesota because I like Purdue... figure it out.

Logan’s pick: Minnesota

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Oklahoma Sooners (-7.5)

Logan: Bedlam... Oklahoma because the other side has way too many injuries.

Logan’s pick: Oklahoma

Boise State Broncos (-14.0) @ Wyoming Cowboys

Logan: Boise State, because winning the Mountain West is their thing.

Logan’s pick: Boise State

Marshall Thundering Herd (-4.0) @ Georgia Southern Eagles

Logan: I picked this game because I want more Georgia teams to be bowl eligible, and the other option was Northwestern at Purdue. Going with the Eagles for that reason.

Logan’s pick: Georgia Southern

#13 Utah Utes @ #6 Oregon Ducks (-3.0)

Logan: Utah, because when it rains on ducks it pours on ducks.

Logan’s pick: Utah

#8 USC Trojans (-2.5) @ #12 UCLA Bruins

Logan: UCLA because the PAC 12 always shoots itself in the foot.

Logan’s pick: UCLA