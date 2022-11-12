 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech vs Georgia State Plus How to Watch, Game Time, Betting Odds and More!

The Jackets are one point favorites over the Panthers.

By Robert Pensa
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Gonzaga vs Georgia State Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

GEORGIA TECH (1-0, 0-0 ACC) | GEORGIA STATE (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN+

Radio: 93.7 FM | 680 AM | XM 389 / Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Game Notes: Georgia Tech

Venue: GSU Convocation Center | Atlanta, GA

H2H Series: Georgia Tech leads, 18-3

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech -1

Georgia Tech Basketball: Georgia State Preview

Georgia Tech Basketball: Season Predictions

Georgia Tech Basketball: Roster Preview

Georgia Tech Basketball Schedule Preview

Join us below during the game!

NCAA Basketball: Georgia Tech at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Loading comments...