Technical Tidbits 11/11: Tech hosts Miami

It’s week 10 of the college football season, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are coming off of an impressive come-from-behind victory against Virginia Tech last week. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t able to watch the game live and I truly regret missing that one. The highlights were fun to watch tough, and it does indeed seem the Yellow Jackets have a quarterback controversy on their hands as Zac Pyron turned in quite the performance. And heading into this week’s home game against the University of Miami, it’s more than likely Pyron will be the starter. There’s a lot of news to digest, so, with that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

For me, power rankings are always fun, even when they don’t always capture with accuracy how good a team is (or isn’t). In this article, the Yellow Jackets are ranked 10th in the ACC and though it may seem unfair that Pitt or Duke are ranked higher, I do think 10 is pretty fair, given the whole uncertainty regarding the coaching situation and now the uncertainty of just who will be the team’s starting quarterback.

The article mentions the “big uphill battle” Tech faces to making a bowl game this year. But with a win over Miami, their chances will certainly improve. One thing is for sure, Tech football has become fun (and interesting) after a long stretch under the Geoff Collins era where that really couldn’t be said, at least not based on the team’s on-field performance.

Here’s another SI article — the topic pertains to wide receiver prospect Tyler Brown out of Greenville, South Carolina. Brown is a three-star prospect according to 247.com and at 5’11”, 170 pounds, he’s a smaller-bodied receiver who is good in the open field. Again, speaking of the uncertainty regarding Tech’s coaching situation, I do think it will play a factor in the team’s recruiting, and until a head coach is named, I’m not sure how easy it will be for Tech to pick up commitments. Regardless, the team is putting effort into putting together its 2023 class.

The Yellow Jackets face off against the Hurricanes tomorrow, and kickoff is set for 3:30 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN3. One of the players that have consistently played well for the Yellow Jackets this season has been Charlie Thomas, and he will be a player to keep an eye on. Hopefully, if the Yellow Jackets can put together a couple more wins they can become bowl eligible and we can see more of Thomas. He is likely one of Tech’s best NFL prospects and he has received an invitation to the Shrine Bowl, so there will be a chance for NFL scouts to see him there.