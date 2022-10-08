The last time Georgia Tech could say it had won back-to-back games was at the tailend of a five-game win streak, culminating in a 30-27 overtime victory over Virginia in 2018. It seems only fitting that Georgia Tech’s next multi-game winning streak would come with another overtime victory by three points over an ACC opponent.

Needless to say, Georgia Tech football is fun to watch again.

During the Geoff Collins era, fan apathy seemed to come to an all-time high. At least it did for me. There were times where despite still wanting Tech to win, I found myself caring less if I watched the game or not. Today, though, my wife and I attended a wedding shower, and while I was happy to be there, I was counting down the minutes to see if interim coach Brent Key could lead the Yellow Jackets to their third win of the season.

And all I can say is that I’m happy that I made it. It was only at the beginning of the second half, but it was a fun half of football to watch.

Looking briefly at the box score, we got good Jeff Sims this week. Sims went 23-of-35 for 232 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he added a team-high 88 yards. Hassan Hall was second on the team with 70 yards.

And really, all I can say is that this team was just fun to watch. Things were far from perfect, especially as the end of regulation neared. But I was not worried about Tech blowing the game. I was excited from the stress that was being induced. And honestly, that feels good to say again. It’s been four years since I have been able to, and it feels good to be back here.

I hope you all enjoyed this game, and I hope you enjoy your weekend. Go Jackets!