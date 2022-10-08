How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Duke Blue Devils: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

After beginning his tenure with an upset victory over Pittsburgh, interim head coach Brent Key and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play host to the 4-1 Duke Blue Devils coached by first-year head coach Mike Elko.

Elko’s work with the Blue Devils has been impressive thus far with an impressive shutout victory over Temple to begin his tenure. Though the strength of schedule has not been overly impressive, Elko has Duke sitting with four wins and on top of the ACC Coastal. The Blue Devis’ lone loss comes to the probably more impressive Kansas Jayhawks under first-year head coach Lance Leipold.

Quarterback Riley Leonard is a big reason for Duke’s success so far this season. Through five games, Leonard is connecting on more than 70 percent of his passes and is averaging nearly 240 yards per game. Interestingly, the advanced stats are not as supportive of Leonard, with Duke averaging -0.2 EPA per pass, which is middle of the road in the country. He has also added nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

On defense, the Blue Devils seem to be doing just enough. Duke opponents have been held to just under four yards a carry and around seven yards per pass attempt. Notably, Duke’s defense has done a good job of causing havoc (0.30 havoc rate, 100th percentile). Linebacker Shaka Hayward has been a large part of that. Thus far in the season, Hayward has 3.5 tackles for loss and six pass break-ups.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Duke

Game Time: 4:00 p.m.

Channel: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports Network)

Streaming: Bally Sports (in-network); WatchESPN (out-of-network)

Betting Odds: Georgia Tech is a 3.5-point underdog

Georgia Tech Depth Chart | Duke Depth Chart

Annotated News & Notes:

