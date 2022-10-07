Homecoming Weekend Starts With a Win

After the opening act that was the Mini-500 provided its usual lack of speed and broken trikes, the AVCA #10 Georgia Tech Volleyball squad swept Virginia in an unnecessary nailbiter. The sets went 27-25, 25-11, and 25-21.

As the first set score indicates, Tech did not have their ducks in a row, combining service errors with poor ball flight judgment that allowed the Cavaliers to stay close. After a Tech timeout at 23-23, Pimentel had her 22nd return error of the season, giving Virignia a set point. Bergmann came through with one of her blistering kills that saved set point and put Tech on their way a set win.

The second set was a completely different Tech team. The errors of the first set disappeared. Tech went from hitting .214 in the first set to .545 in the second and only two errors.

The third set had us fearing it was going to four. Tech went down five points at 12-7. 21 points later, the Jackets had reeled in Virginia to a 20-20 tie. Tech won seven of the last eight points of the set to beat the Cavaliers and move to 4-1 in ACC play. They remain in a tie for second in the ACC with a critical game against NCAA #5 Pitt coming up on Sunday.

Three thoughts on the win...