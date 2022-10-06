ACC Power Rankings Week 5

Sorry for the late edition of the power ranking this week. Been a little hectic and I had some ER visits. I think I’ve earned some reward points toward a free night's stay. That or I reached my deductible. Anyway on to last week’s action!

We’re almost halfway through the season and every ACC team this week decided to do as intended and play college football on a Saturday. It was a great lineup as Syracuse was the lone team to play out-of-conference in a route against Wagner. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Clemson solidified its hold on top of the standings with a win over NC State, leaving Syracuse as the only other undefeated team in the conference. Orange must be in vogue this year. FSU was looking to challenge Clemson later on but slipped up at home to Wake Forest who won’t let go of their new life among the top teams of the ACC. Louisville looked to get its first ACC win over Boston College but fell a point short and things are getting hot for Coach Satterfield.

Over on the Coastal side, Miami took a week to lick its wounds from being an embarrassment to the conference after losing to MTSU at home...by two touchdowns. Man, that doesn’t get old. Speaking of being embarrassed, how about Pitt managing to lose as a 20-point home favorite to a team who just fired their coach 6 days prior? Yes, your Yellow Jackets made Pitt fans drink more than usual as they rack their brains around what occurred there. UNC and Duke took care of business in their matchups by dominating the state of Virginia and have confused football season with basketball as they look to “Duke” (was that too corny?) it out for the top spot in the Coastal.

Power Rankings