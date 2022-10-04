The Binion Index Week 5

National Headlines
- Utah has rocketed back up after the frustrating open week loss in Gainesville
- Ohio State keeps destroying people and has almost a three point edge in the top spot
- TCU might be the favorite in the Big 12 now
- Clemson has firm control in the ACC now
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 2-3
- Current Ranking and Rating: 100th, -7.7 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 1.68-3.32
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 1.78-5.22
- Final Projected Record: 3.8-8.2
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index has been locked in the last two weeks, hitting just about 60% ATS with absolute error under 12 over the course of weeks 4 and 5 combined. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of almost 50 different models. After five weeks, the Binion Index would be 6th overall ATS and 32nd in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 50.0%
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.5
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 5 Ratings
TBI Week 5
|Rank
|Team
|Week5_Rating
|1
|Ohio State
|32.4
|2
|Alabama
|29.7
|3
|Georgia
|29.1
|4
|Utah
|22.8
|5
|Minnesota
|22.2
|6
|Michigan
|18.6
|7
|LSU
|15.8
|8
|Clemson
|15.7
|9
|Mississippi State
|15
|10
|TCU
|14.7
|11
|Tennessee
|14.4
|12
|Oregon
|13.4
|13
|Purdue
|13.2
|14
|Penn State
|12.7
|15
|Washington
|12.1
|16
|Oklahoma
|11.8
|17
|Maryland
|11.2
|18
|Kentucky
|10.9
|19
|Cincinnati
|10.1
|20
|Iowa State
|10
|21
|NC State
|10
|22
|BYU
|9.9
|23
|Texas
|9.8
|24
|Illinois
|9.7
|25
|USC
|9.2
|26
|Wake Forest
|9
|27
|Air Force
|8.7
|28
|Oklahoma State
|8.7
|29
|Baylor
|8.5
|30
|Pittsburgh
|8.4
|31
|UAB
|7.9
|32
|UCLA
|7.5
|33
|James Madison
|7.2
|34
|Syracuse
|6.8
|35
|Ole Miss
|6.6
|36
|Kansas State
|6.5
|37
|Florida State
|6.2
|38
|Wisconsin
|5.6
|39
|Arkansas
|5.5
|40
|Notre Dame
|5.5
|41
|Marshall
|5.3
|42
|Washington State
|5
|43
|Appalachian State
|4.7
|44
|Miami
|4.6
|45
|Texas A&M
|4.5
|46
|UT San Antonio
|4.5
|47
|North Carolina
|4.2
|48
|Oregon State
|4
|49
|Florida
|3.8
|50
|East Carolina
|3.5
|51
|Georgia State
|3.3
|52
|UCF
|3.3
|53
|Tulsa
|3.2
|54
|Toledo
|3.1
|55
|Western Kentucky
|2.8
|56
|SMU
|2.6
|57
|South Alabama
|2
|58
|Houston
|1.9
|59
|Boise State
|1.7
|60
|South Carolina
|1.7
|61
|Iowa
|1.2
|62
|Texas Tech
|1.1
|63
|Auburn
|0.8
|64
|West Virginia
|0.8
|65
|Fresno State
|0.6
|66
|Tulane
|0.3
|67
|Coastal Carolina
|0.1
|68
|Missouri
|-0.1
|69
|Troy
|-0.4
|70
|Louisville
|-0.5
|71
|Michigan State
|-1.1
|72
|Nebraska
|-1.2
|73
|Kansas
|-1.3
|74
|Liberty
|-1.3
|75
|Memphis
|-1.7
|76
|San José State
|-1.8
|77
|Louisiana
|-2.9
|78
|Duke
|-3.1
|79
|Army
|-3.2
|80
|Northwestern
|-3.3
|81
|Southern Mississippi
|-3.3
|82
|Indiana
|-3.7
|83
|California
|-4
|84
|Kent State
|-4
|85
|Virginia
|-4.1
|86
|Boston College
|-4.6
|87
|UNLV
|-4.7
|88
|Western Michigan
|-5
|89
|Vanderbilt
|-5.6
|90
|Buffalo
|-5.7
|91
|Florida Atlantic
|-5.8
|92
|Louisiana Monroe
|-6
|93
|Miami (OH)
|-6.2
|94
|North Texas
|-6.3
|95
|Rice
|-6.4
|96
|Central Michigan
|-6.5
|97
|Middle Tennessee
|-7.1
|98
|Virginia Tech
|-7.2
|99
|Georgia Southern
|-7.3
|100
|Georgia Tech
|-7.7
|101
|Ball State
|-8
|102
|Northern Illinois
|-8.1
|103
|Rutgers
|-8.3
|104
|Old Dominion
|-8.5
|105
|Arizona State
|-9.7
|106
|Ohio
|-9.8
|107
|South Florida
|-9.9
|108
|Arizona
|-10
|109
|Stanford
|-10.4
|110
|Texas State
|-11
|111
|Arkansas State
|-11.1
|112
|Temple
|-11.4
|113
|UTEP
|-12.7
|114
|Navy
|-12.9
|115
|San Diego State
|-13.4
|116
|Connecticut
|-14.6
|117
|Eastern Michigan
|-14.6
|118
|Charlotte
|-14.9
|119
|Utah State
|-15.3
|120
|Wyoming
|-16.1
|121
|New Mexico
|-16.6
|122
|Louisiana Tech
|-17.6
|123
|New Mexico State
|-18.1
|124
|Akron
|-18.9
|125
|Colorado State
|-18.9
|126
|Florida International
|-19
|127
|UMass
|-20
|128
|Bowling Green
|-20.1
|129
|Nevada
|-20.2
|130
|Colorado
|-21.6
|131
|Hawai'i
|-22.9
Conference and Division Ratings
- Sun Belt East > ACC Coastal
- Big 12 is solid top to bottom
- Top of the PAC 12 is great, but the bottom is woeful
