FTRS Picks Week 6: That Just Happened

results from last week

Week 5 had some strange outcomes, but apparently plenty of us saw them coming. We had a 7 way tie at the top this week with 8 correct picks out of 11. Congratulations to Frodo Swagginz, aknartrebna, mrbuzz1885, chilidogringsfo, jabsterjacketNeverPickdwags, Paul K, and Osmosis Jones on being the top pickers.

AHolt remains on top with a season total of 34 correct picks. aknartrebna is currently in second with 32 while Philip Kaltman and chilidogringsfo are in 3rd place with 31 correct picks.

Oh man... last week was crazy for plenty of reasons. To start GT beat a ranked Pitt on the road after kicking out Geoff Collins a few days beforehand. Kansas is 5-0 after Iowa State decided to keep missing field goals. Oklahoma got beat like they stole something, and so did Texas A&M for that matter. Let it never be said that college football is predictable.

Coming off last week we know have more to look forward to this weekend. Lets get down to it.

picks for this week:

Duke Blue Devils (-3.5) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Logan: I picked against GT last week, and they decided to reward me by pulling off one of the biggest upsets GT has seen in a long time. Well if it worked once I guess I should try it again. GT really needed the turnovers they had to win the game at Pitt, the offense didn’t have it in them to stay in that game without some lucky misses by the Pitt defense. I just don’t see our offense getting off the ground. There is no way that Tech will win this game on their homecoming weekend *wink.

Logan’s pick: Duke (I dare you to prove me wrong twice GT!)

#17 TCU Horned Frogs (-5.0) @ #19 Kansas Jayhawks

Logan: I remember when Kansas used to be a basketball school... times have changed. The undefeated Jayhawks are hosting the undefeated Horned Frogs, and College Gameday is going to be there. Both teams have pulled some amazing wins this year and both teams need to be celebrated; which is my polite way of saying I don’t think Kansas is going to keep this streak going. I just can’t forget the utter destruction TCU laid upon the Sooners last weekend. TCU is going to win the day, but I expect to hear more from the Jayhawks as the season rambles on.

Logan’s pick: TCU

#8 Tennessee Volunteers (-3.5) @ #25 LSU Tigers

Logan: Ok so... this is the second weekend in October. If you’re a college football fan you know who Tennessee plays on the third weekend in October. I’ll let Tennessee have their fun for now, because Week 7 is not going to be a fun experience for them.

Logan’s pick: Tennessee

Texas Longhorns (-6.0) v Oklahoma Sooners

Logan: The Red River Rivalry is always a fun game with a close outcome. 6 points should be a big spread in this game, if we hadn’t just watched what happened to the Sooners last weekend. I think this one will be close for a time, but I can’t seriously pick the Sooners to cover after that game against TCU last week.

Logan’s pick: Texas

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-10)

Logan: The other Oklahoma team hosts one of many other Texas teams. The over/under in this game is 64, which seems low but both teams have had better defenses than you would expect out of BIG 12 teams. I would look to see how the defenses deliver in this one. Normally I would go with Texas Tech to keep the game close, but I think Oklahoma State may have some things to prove this week. Oklahoma State should cover.

Logan’s pick: OSU

#11 Utah Utes (-3.5) @ #18 UCLA Bruins

Logan: I feel that UCLA may not be getting the respect they deserve. Utah is a great team, but UCLA has a stunning run defense and a great offense. Do you think UCLA is going to back down at home? I don’t, but I still think they’re gonna lose. Utah should win this one by a touchdown.

Logan’s pick: Utah

#16 BYU Cougars @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-3.0)

Logan: Notre Dame is starting to get their feet back under them despite a tough start to the season. Notre Dame has had a week off to practice for this one, which they will need to prep their defense for this talented BYU offense. I do expect Notre Dame to eventually win this one, but expect a roller coaster ride of a game.

Logan’s pick: Notre Dame

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Miami Hurricanes (-4.5)

Logan: The coastal is so weird. I love it. I would pick North Carolina in this game if I knew I could trust their defense. By all other accounts North Carolina has been the more successful team this year, but they just can’t seem to stop anyone. Miami has had a week to prepare for this game so the Hurricanes better be ready to show us some of that supposed talent they have. I’ll take the Hurricanes but I don’t feel great about it.

Logan’s pick: Miami

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ UTSA Roadrunners (-5.0)

Logan: That’s right, we got some Conference USA action this week. despite the similar records the roads these teams have taken has been different. UTSA has a 3OT loss to Houston and a bad loss to a ranked Texas team. WKU has lost close games to Indiana and Troy. Statistically both teams are close, as I expect the game itself to be. I will say WKU keeps it within 3, but I fully expect UTSA to win the match.

Logan’s pick: Hilltoppers cover

East Carolina Pirates @ Tulane Green Wave (-3.5)

Logan: What’s that? you want a game from the American conference as well? Ok. ECU goes to play Tulane after Tulane’s overtime win against Houston in overtime (what is up with Houston and overtime? you don’t get paid any extra for OT guys). ECU’s reputation is being dragged down a bit from an OT loss to Navy, but ECU has been close in all their losses. If nothing else I expect the Pirates to keep things to a field goal. Give me the Pirates.

Logan’s pick: ECU

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Georgia State Panthers (-2.5)

Logan: The Georgia teams that people sometimes forget. This is a Sunbelt rivalry and while it might not be the biggest conference game this week it will be very important to both these schools. You may ask yourself “If Georgia State is 1-4, why are they favored?”. Well aside from homefield advantage, Georgia State has played bigger opponents and put up big time numbers against them. The one game that both teams share in common is a game against coastal carolina. Southern almost had the Chanticleers but couldn’t keep them from scoring. This is tough... but I guess I’m going with Georgia Southern. I think if they can avoid choking, the Eagles should have the talent to win this one.

Logan’s pick: Georgia Southern