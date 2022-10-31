The Binion Index Week 9

National Headlines
- Michigan inches past Alabama after another smothering of rival Michigan State
- Ohio State and Georgia held off pesky rivals and remained the clear top two
- Tennessee crushed Kentucky ahead of the Gameday showdown in Athens
- Illinois keeps rolling and climbing
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 3-5
- Current Ranking and Rating: 87th, -5.6 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 2.75-5.25
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 1.24-2.76
- Final Projected Record: 4.24-7.76
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had another disappointing week, hitting only 47% of games ATS and posting a not so good 14.2 average absolute error. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of almost 50 different models. After nine weeks, the Binion Index would be 12th overall ATS and 31st in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 50.0%
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.2
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 9 Ratings
TBI Week 9
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 9 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 9 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|1
|Ohio State
|37.9
|35.2
|2
|Georgia
|32.4
|31.5
|3
|Michigan
|28.3
|25.4
|4
|Alabama
|28.2
|27.6
|5
|Tennessee
|27.7
|23.3
|6
|Oregon
|23.5
|21
|7
|Illinois
|21.7
|18
|8
|LSU
|20.9
|19.8
|9
|Utah
|18.2
|18.3
|10
|Mississippi State
|17.7
|16.7
|11
|Clemson
|15.6
|16.8
|12
|Penn State
|15.5
|15.6
|13
|Kansas State
|14.9
|8.7
|14
|Wisconsin
|14.5
|14
|15
|UCLA
|14.2
|10.4
|16
|Minnesota
|13.8
|10.9
|17
|Maryland
|13.4
|12
|18
|TCU
|12.7
|11.6
|19
|USC
|12.2
|12.7
|20
|Purdue
|11.4
|11.3
|21
|Texas
|11.2
|11
|22
|Iowa State
|10.8
|12.6
|23
|Oregon State
|10.7
|10.4
|24
|Notre Dame
|10.4
|9.3
|25
|Syracuse
|10
|13.6
|26
|South Alabama
|9.9
|4.7
|27
|Florida State
|9.5
|9
|28
|Wake Forest
|9.5
|13.6
|29
|Washington
|9.4
|8.9
|30
|Toledo
|9.1
|8.8
|31
|Baylor
|8.9
|6.8
|32
|Boise State
|8.8
|3.7
|33
|Missouri
|8.4
|4.6
|34
|Kentucky
|7.6
|10.7
|35
|Oklahoma
|7.5
|5.1
|36
|Louisville
|7.4
|2.6
|37
|UT San Antonio
|7.4
|6.9
|38
|Houston
|7.3
|6.5
|39
|UCF
|7
|6.4
|40
|Arkansas
|6.9
|5.4
|41
|Pittsburgh
|6.8
|8.5
|42
|James Madison
|6.3
|4.4
|43
|NC State
|6.2
|7.2
|44
|Ole Miss
|5.7
|6.3
|45
|Texas A&M
|5.6
|5
|46
|East Carolina
|5.5
|4.7
|47
|UAB
|5.4
|12.5
|48
|Washington State
|5.2
|4.4
|49
|San José State
|5
|3.7
|50
|Western Kentucky
|4.9
|4
|51
|Appalachian State
|4.8
|2.8
|52
|Oklahoma State
|4.8
|8.9
|53
|North Carolina
|4.4
|3.5
|54
|Cincinnati
|4.3
|4.1
|55
|Marshall
|4.2
|2.9
|56
|Air Force
|4.1
|3.8
|57
|Kansas
|3.7
|2.2
|58
|Liberty
|3.2
|3.5
|59
|Buffalo
|3.1
|2
|60
|Tulane
|3.1
|2.7
|61
|Texas Tech
|1.7
|5.5
|62
|Iowa
|0.5
|-2.9
|63
|Tulsa
|0.2
|0.4
|64
|Duke
|-0.5
|-1.8
|65
|Troy
|-0.5
|0.2
|66
|Miami
|-0.6
|1.1
|67
|BYU
|-1
|0.1
|68
|South Carolina
|-1.2
|2.1
|69
|Georgia State
|-1.5
|-2.2
|70
|Coastal Carolina
|-1.7
|-2
|71
|Louisiana
|-2.3
|0.4
|72
|Florida
|-2.4
|0.7
|73
|SMU
|-2.5
|-0.9
|74
|Arizona State
|-2.9
|-5.7
|75
|Virginia
|-3
|-4.9
|76
|Army
|-3.2
|-2.4
|77
|West Virginia
|-3.6
|-1.6
|78
|Nebraska
|-4.5
|-2.4
|79
|Auburn
|-4.6
|-2.1
|80
|Fresno State
|-4.6
|-2.6
|81
|Georgia Southern
|-4.7
|-4.3
|82
|Memphis
|-5
|-4.4
|83
|Kent State
|-5.2
|-4.7
|84
|Connecticut
|-5.3
|-6.4
|85
|North Texas
|-5.4
|-6.3
|86
|Southern Mississippi
|-5.4
|-7.7
|87
|Georgia Tech
|-5.6
|-5.3
|88
|Texas State
|-5.6
|-6.4
|89
|Ohio
|-5.8
|-5
|90
|San Diego State
|-6.5
|-10
|91
|Ball State
|-7.3
|-7.7
|92
|Indiana
|-7.7
|-7
|93
|California
|-7.8
|-6.7
|94
|Rutgers
|-8.3
|-5.3
|95
|Florida Atlantic
|-8.5
|-8.3
|96
|Louisiana Monroe
|-8.5
|-8.8
|97
|Miami (OH)
|-8.8
|-10.3
|98
|Michigan State
|-9.1
|-6.9
|99
|Old Dominion
|-9.2
|-7.6
|100
|Northwestern
|-10.2
|-8.1
|101
|South Florida
|-10.7
|-8.3
|102
|Boston College
|-10.8
|-9.1
|103
|Central Michigan
|-10.8
|-8.8
|104
|Rice
|-11.1
|-3.2
|105
|Eastern Michigan
|-11.4
|-9.8
|106
|Vanderbilt
|-11.9
|-11.7
|107
|Virginia Tech
|-12.3
|-13
|108
|Utah State
|-12.5
|-11.6
|109
|Stanford
|-12.9
|-9.5
|110
|Middle Tennessee
|-13.2
|-14.9
|111
|Arizona
|-13.7
|-14.6
|112
|Northern Illinois
|-13.7
|-12.2
|113
|UNLV
|-15.2
|-14.6
|114
|Louisiana Tech
|-15.3
|-17.4
|115
|Temple
|-15.6
|-14.8
|116
|New Mexico State
|-15.8
|-17.6
|117
|Wyoming
|-16
|-16.7
|118
|UTEP
|-16.8
|-15.8
|119
|Western Michigan
|-17.9
|-15.4
|120
|Charlotte
|-18
|-22.2
|121
|Hawai'i
|-18.3
|-17.9
|122
|Arkansas State
|-18.5
|-14.8
|123
|Navy
|-19.1
|-17.1
|124
|Akron
|-19.2
|-18.9
|125
|Bowling Green
|-19.8
|-18.9
|126
|Florida International
|-20.8
|-19.4
|127
|Colorado State
|-21.5
|-16.3
|128
|New Mexico
|-22.4
|-21.1
|129
|Nevada
|-23.6
|-21.7
|130
|UMass
|-25.4
|-24.4
|131
|Colorado
|-29.6
|-27.2
