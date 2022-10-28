Technical Tidbits 10/28: Tech in Tallahassee

The quarterback situation for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team will be a big issue for the team going into week 8 of the college football season. With that in mind, there were some intriguing articles regarding potential quarterback recruits that caught my eye, so I include those in today’s Tidbits.

From reading this article, it seems that starting quarterback Jeff Sims will likely not be playing this week, though he is said to be “day-to-day”. Tomorrow the Yellow Jackets will be facing FSU, and it should be a good game if Tech can be competitive. If that’s the case, it might be a close game too, and whatever advantage either team can get can be a deciding factor.

The article mentions that interim head coach Brent Key said both Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron may likely see action. That would be the scenario where Sims is ruled out. Preparing for both scenarios makes sense, but I also think from a strategic perspective it also helps to keep the Seminoles wondering who will be Tech’s quarterback. Hopefully, the Yellow Jackets can get another victory and get back to .500. We’ll see tomorrow.

So, earlier I mentioned the QB issues Tech’s football team is facing. Last week’s performance left many wondering just how dire is the situation in the quarterback room. The depth at that position is not that great. With that in mind, a couple of SI articles I came across seemed relevant. The Yellow Jackets have made an offer to Jakhari Williams, from First Presbyterian Day School in Georgia, he would be part of the 2024 class.

As mentioned in this other SI article, Tech has received a PWO commitment from Colson Brown of North Augusta High School (Yellow Jackets), in South Carolina. Hopefully, recruiting will pick up once it’s settled who Tech’s next head coach will be and with that, there can be some much-needed depth added to the quarterback room.

So, tomorrow the Yellow Jackets will be on the road to take on the Seminoles. All the details you need to know are available in this article. #GoJackets