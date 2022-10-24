National Headlines
- Oregon validated their TBI rating with an awesome win over UCLA
- Ole Miss validated TBI’s skepticism by getting run over by Ole Miss
- The top three is still the top three
- Clemson is fine, but is getting closer and closer to a playoff lock because of the ACC’s weakness
- Illinois has gone from a -6.0 preseason rating to +18.0. Incredible job by Bielema and company this year
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 3-4
- Current Ranking and Rating: 86th, -5.3 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 2.72-4.28
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 1.38-3.62
- Final Projected Record: 4.38-7.62
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index had a frustrating week, hitting only 45% of games ATS but posting a really solid 12.2 average absolute error. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of almost 50 different models. After eight weeks, the Binion Index would be 9th overall ATS and 29th in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 50.4%
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.1
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 8 Ratings
The Binion Index Week 8
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 8 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|Ranking
|Team
|Week 8 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|1
|Ohio State
|35.2
|37.8
|2
|Georgia
|31.5
|33.1
|3
|Alabama
|27.6
|26.6
|4
|Michigan
|25.4
|23.3
|5
|Tennessee
|23.3
|18.5
|6
|Oregon
|21
|19.3
|7
|LSU
|19.8
|14.6
|8
|Utah
|18.3
|17.6
|9
|Illinois
|18
|15.4
|10
|Clemson
|16.8
|16.9
|11
|Mississippi State
|16.7
|15.4
|12
|Penn State
|15.6
|11.6
|13
|Wisconsin
|14
|11.7
|14
|Wake Forest
|13.6
|12
|15
|Syracuse
|13.6
|10.2
|16
|USC
|12.7
|11.1
|17
|Iowa State
|12.6
|11.9
|18
|UAB
|12.5
|13.4
|19
|Maryland
|12
|11.3
|20
|TCU
|11.6
|11.6
|21
|Purdue
|11.3
|12.4
|22
|Texas
|11
|14.2
|23
|Minnesota
|10.9
|11
|24
|Kentucky
|10.7
|10.8
|25
|UCLA
|10.4
|11.1
|26
|Oregon State
|10.4
|6.4
|27
|Notre Dame
|9.3
|9.9
|28
|Florida State
|9
|8
|29
|Washington
|8.9
|8.8
|30
|Oklahoma State
|8.9
|5.7
|31
|Toledo
|8.8
|8.2
|32
|Kansas State
|8.7
|8
|33
|Pittsburgh
|8.5
|9.5
|34
|NC State
|7.2
|7.2
|35
|UT San Antonio
|6.9
|7.7
|36
|Baylor
|6.8
|8.3
|37
|Houston
|6.5
|2.4
|38
|UCF
|6.4
|10.3
|39
|Ole Miss
|6.3
|8.4
|40
|Texas Tech
|5.5
|1.2
|41
|Arkansas
|5.4
|5.7
|42
|Oklahoma
|5.1
|6.7
|43
|Texas A&M
|5
|6.4
|44
|South Alabama
|4.7
|4.2
|45
|East Carolina
|4.7
|0.1
|46
|Missouri
|4.6
|2.2
|47
|James Madison
|4.4
|6.1
|48
|Washington State
|4.4
|2.9
|49
|Cincinnati
|4.1
|6.8
|50
|Western Kentucky
|4
|4
|51
|Air Force
|3.8
|7.4
|52
|Boise State
|3.7
|3
|53
|San José State
|3.7
|2.6
|54
|North Carolina
|3.5
|4.4
|55
|Liberty
|3.5
|-0.4
|56
|Marshall
|2.9
|2.3
|57
|Appalachian State
|2.8
|2
|58
|Tulane
|2.7
|2.4
|59
|Louisville
|2.6
|1
|60
|Kansas
|2.2
|0.9
|61
|South Carolina
|2.1
|2
|62
|Buffalo
|2
|1.2
|63
|Miami
|1.1
|5.7
|64
|Florida
|0.7
|1.8
|65
|Tulsa
|0.4
|1
|66
|Louisiana
|0.4
|-2.6
|67
|Troy
|0.2
|0.5
|68
|BYU
|0.1
|4.9
|69
|SMU
|-0.9
|-0.2
|70
|West Virginia
|-1.6
|1
|71
|Duke
|-1.8
|-6.2
|72
|Coastal Carolina
|-2
|-1.9
|73
|Auburn
|-2.1
|-0.8
|74
|Georgia State
|-2.2
|3
|75
|Nebraska
|-2.4
|-1.2
|76
|Army
|-2.4
|-4.9
|77
|Fresno State
|-2.6
|-4
|78
|Iowa
|-2.9
|1.2
|79
|Rice
|-3.2
|-6.1
|80
|Georgia Southern
|-4.3
|-6.5
|81
|Memphis
|-4.4
|-4.1
|82
|Kent State
|-4.7
|-7
|83
|Virginia
|-4.9
|-6.1
|84
|Ohio
|-5
|-5.8
|85
|Georgia Tech
|-5.3
|-3.5
|86
|Rutgers
|-5.3
|-8.4
|87
|Arizona State
|-5.7
|-8.2
|88
|North Texas
|-6.3
|-5.7
|89
|Texas State
|-6.4
|-7.4
|90
|Connecticut
|-6.4
|-7.5
|91
|California
|-6.7
|-5.5
|92
|Michigan State
|-6.9
|-5
|93
|Indiana
|-7
|-5.1
|94
|Old Dominion
|-7.6
|-5.2
|95
|Southern Mississippi
|-7.7
|-6.2
|96
|Ball State
|-7.7
|-6.3
|97
|Northwestern
|-8.1
|-8.2
|98
|Florida Atlantic
|-8.3
|-7.1
|99
|South Florida
|-8.3
|-7.1
|100
|Louisiana Monroe
|-8.8
|-6.1
|101
|Central Michigan
|-8.8
|-8.2
|102
|Boston College
|-9.1
|-7.2
|103
|Stanford
|-9.5
|-9.6
|104
|Eastern Michigan
|-9.8
|-11.4
|105
|San Diego State
|-10
|-13
|106
|Miami (OH)
|-10.3
|-11
|107
|Utah State
|-11.6
|-9.4
|108
|Vanderbilt
|-11.7
|-11.9
|109
|Northern Illinois
|-12.2
|-10.5
|110
|Virginia Tech
|-13
|-10.3
|111
|Arizona
|-14.6
|-12.8
|112
|UNLV
|-14.6
|-14.9
|113
|Arkansas State
|-14.8
|-12.5
|114
|Temple
|-14.8
|-12.9
|115
|Middle Tennessee
|-14.9
|-12.7
|116
|Western Michigan
|-15.4
|-13.1
|117
|UTEP
|-15.8
|-15.6
|118
|Colorado State
|-16.3
|-18.3
|119
|Wyoming
|-16.7
|-17.4
|120
|Navy
|-17.1
|-13.2
|121
|Louisiana Tech
|-17.4
|-15.4
|122
|New Mexico State
|-17.6
|-16.4
|123
|Hawai'i
|-17.9
|-17.3
|124
|Akron
|-18.9
|-19.2
|125
|Bowling Green
|-18.9
|-21
|126
|Florida International
|-19.4
|-23.8
|127
|New Mexico
|-21.1
|-18
|128
|Nevada
|-21.7
|-19.5
|129
|Charlotte
|-22.2
|-17.6
|130
|UMass
|-24.4
|-23.9
|131
|Colorado
|-27.2
|-21
Loading comments...