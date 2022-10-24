 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E139: Autumn Moving and Shaking

Baseball and softball are deep into their fall slates, tennis picks up a couple trophies, volleyball continues to roll, and football — well...

By Jake Grant, Jack Purdy, and Kieffer Milligan
Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On this week’s episode:

  • News: Tennis, Baseball, Softball,
  • Recap: Football - UVA, Coaching Candidates with Kieffer
  • Recap: Volleyball vs BC & vs Syracuse

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!

