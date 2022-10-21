Technical Tidbits 10/21: A frustrating Thursday night game for Tech

So, week 7 of the college football season is here, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets played early in the week hosting the Virginia Cavaliers. It was an odd game and the Yellow Jackets came up short. More details are below.

Well, initially I was going to include this preview article but I then ended up wrapping up today’s Tidbits after last night’s game was over, so I included the above article which is more of a recap. For the first time with interim head coach Brent Key at the helm, the Yellow Jackets lost a football game. It was a game that they probably should have won — Virginia isn’t that good of a team and Tech had momentum coming into the game. Credit where it’s due, the Cavaliers’ defense was effective at shutting down Tech’s offense (especially its running game). However, in my humble opinion, there were really two factors that cost Tech the game. First of all, Jeff Sims’ injury definitely took away a key strategic element of Tech’s offense and Zach Gibson just wasn’t ready to be taking snaps in his stead. Secondly, while the Tech defense did play well, there were key moments and missed tackles that just proved to be too costly. And, what the heck, why not include a third factor? The referees.

Related Jackets Host Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

As this article mentions, Georgia Tech will be hosting the 16th Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational today. The Yellow Jackets golf team is currently ranked 13th in the nation but the team was ranked as high as 3rd in the pre-season and is yet to win a tournament as alluded to in the article. So, a victory would be the team’s first of the season. They’re just off to a slow start, but hopefully, they can get on back on track and climb back up the ranks.

Midway through its season and with an interim head coach, Georgia Tech’s football team is going through a period of uncertainty after the dismissal of head coach Geoff Collins and Tech AD Todd Stansbury. It seems the basketball team may find itself in a similar situation. With the college basketball season approaching, the article paints a bleak outlook for the team and its head coach, Josh Pastner. Tech is projected to finish last in the ACC. The season starts in about three weeks and based on returning starters, recruiting class, and other factors, there doesn’t seem to be much confidence in the Yellow Jackets squad.

Personally, I like Pastner and believe the team had some significant success under him, but understandably, producing consistent results is important. And if those results continue to be on the negative side, then we can find ourselves in the kind of situation we’re in now. My expectation is that with a new AD, we’ll likely see some changes.