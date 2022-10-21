Georgia Tech Football: Welp.

That was ugly. I thought the temperature would be the worst part of Thursday night’s ballgame, but I was wrong. A crisp October evening filled with anticipation deflated relatively quickly as the Yellow Jacket offense found roughly zero success throughout the entire matchup. For reference, GT gained less than 200 yards heading into the fourth quarter.

Virginia turned the ball over A LOT early on, but the Tech offense couldn’t capitalize. In fact, GT’s only TD on the entire night was a TO by UVA. Outside of that momentum-swinging pick six, there was little for Tech fans to celebrate. A few questionable calls and a couple more questionable no-calls livened up the crowd as the second quarter ended, but it never truly affected the outcome.

An overturned fumble in the second quarter benefitted the Tech offense in the short term, but it resulted in a Jeff Sims injury that sidelined the starting QB for the remainder of the night. Backup QB Zach Gibson looked unprepared.

The rest of the season grows dim. My voice is gone. I hate referees. I am sad. No more notes at this time.