ACC Power Rankings Week 7

It was a lite week for the ACC as most teams were on a bye. The four games were all conference games involving two from each division. Clemson and FSU appeared to have a close matchup, but Clemson just let their foot off the gas, allowing FSU to sneak back to within a score in the 4th. Syracuse continues their impressive season against NC State who were without QB Devin Leary. Leary will be out for the season. Syracuse is a bit hard to gauge at the moment. You can’t deny them their record but what was supposed to be an impressive win seems a bit hollow without NC State at full strength.

UNC and Duke played for their annual victory bell trophy and a spot at the top of the Coastal standings. UNC kept its bell and place at the top after scoring in the waning seconds of the game to hand Duke their second tough loss in two weeks. Our last matchup was a tale of two halves between Miami and Virginia Tech. Miami raced to a 20-0 before and decided that was enough and became anemic after that. VT put two scores up in the fourth but couldn’t get the ball back to try for the win.

The Atlantic is likely down to Clemson and Syracuse who play each other this week. Clemson stands at 5-0 and a win there would make it really unlikely for anyone else at this point. Wake and Syracuse would be the only two mathematically left and they would need Louisville and Miami to beat Clemson. The Coastal is still a mess and some of that is due to several teams not playing any games till after week four. North Carolina is 3-0 and the only one left without a conference loss. Georgia Tech is the only other team with multiple wins and as their only loss in the conference is to Clemson, still control their own fate. Everyone else needs help, but it is safe to assume the two Virginia schools are out with three losses.

Power Rankings