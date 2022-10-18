National Headlines
- Tennessee dethrones Alabama but doesn’t move in the rankings, as Alabama had the slight edge in post-game win expectancy
- Oregon has dominated everyone since Week 1 and has rocketed up the ratings
- Illinois cracks the Top Ten after dominating Minnesota
- Colorado wins and isn’t on the bottom anymore!
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 3-3
- Current Ranking and Rating: 76th, -3.5 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 2.56-3.44
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 1.98-4.02
- Final Projected Record: 5.0-7.0
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index has continued to trend in good direction performance-wise, hitting 53% or higher for the fourth straight week. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of almost 50 different models. After five weeks, the Binion Index would be 6th overall ATS and 28th in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 51.1%
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.2
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 7 Ratings
The Binion Index Week 7
|Rank
|Team
|Week 7 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Week 7 Rating
|Last Week Rating
|1
|Ohio State
|37.8
|38.4
|2
|Georgia
|33.1
|31.3
|3
|Alabama
|26.6
|27.5
|4
|Michigan
|23.3
|21.7
|5
|Oregon
|19.3
|18.8
|6
|Tennessee
|18.5
|19.6
|7
|Utah
|17.6
|20.8
|8
|Clemson
|16.9
|18.1
|9
|Mississippi State
|15.4
|16.4
|10
|Illinois
|15.4
|12
|11
|LSU
|14.6
|14.5
|12
|Texas
|14.2
|15.1
|13
|UAB
|13.4
|12.7
|14
|Purdue
|12.4
|12.9
|15
|Wake Forest
|12
|12.3
|16
|Iowa State
|11.9
|9.7
|17
|Wisconsin
|11.7
|13.5
|18
|TCU
|11.6
|13.3
|19
|Penn State
|11.6
|13.2
|20
|Maryland
|11.3
|11.2
|21
|UCLA
|11.1
|11
|22
|USC
|11.1
|10.3
|23
|Minnesota
|11
|15.7
|24
|Kentucky
|10.8
|9.9
|25
|UCF
|10.3
|7.2
|26
|Syracuse
|10.2
|9
|27
|Notre Dame
|9.9
|9.8
|28
|Pittsburgh
|9.5
|9.5
|29
|Washington
|8.8
|8.7
|30
|Ole Miss
|8.4
|10.3
|31
|Baylor
|8.3
|8.9
|32
|Toledo
|8.2
|5.9
|33
|Florida State
|8
|8.2
|34
|Kansas State
|8
|7.9
|35
|UT San Antonio
|7.7
|4.7
|36
|Air Force
|7.4
|4.2
|37
|NC State
|7.2
|9.3
|38
|Cincinnati
|6.8
|7.7
|39
|Oklahoma
|6.7
|8.5
|40
|Texas A&M
|6.4
|6.1
|41
|Oregon State
|6.4
|4.4
|42
|James Madison
|6.1
|10.8
|43
|Oklahoma State
|5.7
|6
|44
|Miami
|5.7
|4.1
|45
|Arkansas
|5.7
|3.4
|46
|BYU
|4.9
|9.4
|47
|North Carolina
|4.4
|5.3
|48
|South Alabama
|4.2
|3.9
|49
|Western Kentucky
|4
|2.5
|50
|Georgia State
|3
|3.5
|51
|Boise State
|3
|3.2
|52
|Washington State
|2.9
|6.2
|53
|San José State
|2.6
|3.1
|54
|Tulane
|2.4
|3.2
|55
|Houston
|2.4
|3
|56
|Marshall
|2.3
|6.7
|57
|Missouri
|2.2
|1.4
|58
|Appalachian State
|2
|3.4
|59
|South Carolina
|2
|1.7
|60
|Florida
|1.8
|3.7
|61
|Iowa
|1.2
|1.3
|62
|Texas Tech
|1.2
|1.2
|63
|Buffalo
|1.2
|-0.7
|64
|Tulsa
|1
|1.4
|65
|Louisville
|1
|1.3
|66
|West Virginia
|1
|1.1
|67
|Kansas
|0.9
|-1.4
|68
|Troy
|0.5
|0.9
|69
|East Carolina
|0.1
|-1.4
|70
|SMU
|-0.2
|-0.9
|71
|Liberty
|-0.4
|0.5
|72
|Auburn
|-0.8
|-1.1
|73
|Nebraska
|-1.2
|-1.6
|74
|Coastal Carolina
|-1.9
|2.1
|75
|Louisiana
|-2.6
|-2.8
|76
|Georgia Tech
|-3.5
|-4.3
|77
|Fresno State
|-4
|-4.1
|78
|Memphis
|-4.1
|-3.6
|79
|Army
|-4.9
|-6.8
|80
|Michigan State
|-5
|-6.3
|81
|Indiana
|-5.1
|-5.4
|82
|Old Dominion
|-5.2
|-9.7
|83
|California
|-5.5
|-4.5
|84
|North Texas
|-5.7
|-7.2
|85
|Ohio
|-5.8
|-7.2
|86
|Virginia
|-6.1
|-6.3
|87
|Rice
|-6.1
|-6.5
|88
|Louisiana Monroe
|-6.1
|-6.6
|89
|Duke
|-6.2
|-6.1
|90
|Southern Mississippi
|-6.2
|-7
|91
|Ball State
|-6.3
|-5.8
|92
|Georgia Southern
|-6.5
|-7.5
|93
|Kent State
|-7
|-4.7
|94
|Florida Atlantic
|-7.1
|-6.9
|95
|South Florida
|-7.1
|-7.5
|96
|Boston College
|-7.2
|-6.8
|97
|Texas State
|-7.4
|-7.7
|98
|Connecticut
|-7.5
|-9.5
|99
|Arizona State
|-8.2
|-6.9
|100
|Northwestern
|-8.2
|-7.5
|101
|Central Michigan
|-8.2
|-7.6
|102
|Rutgers
|-8.4
|-9.1
|103
|Utah State
|-9.4
|-13.1
|104
|Stanford
|-9.6
|-12.5
|105
|Virginia Tech
|-10.3
|-8.5
|106
|Northern Illinois
|-10.5
|-12.6
|107
|Miami (OH)
|-11
|-8.7
|108
|Eastern Michigan
|-11.4
|-9
|109
|Vanderbilt
|-11.9
|-9.7
|110
|Arkansas State
|-12.5
|-14.3
|111
|Middle Tennessee
|-12.7
|-9.7
|112
|Arizona
|-12.8
|-13.8
|113
|Temple
|-12.9
|-12.2
|114
|San Diego State
|-13
|-12.3
|115
|Western Michigan
|-13.1
|-13.1
|116
|Navy
|-13.2
|-13.3
|117
|UNLV
|-14.9
|-10.4
|118
|Louisiana Tech
|-15.4
|-16.5
|119
|UTEP
|-15.6
|-14.9
|120
|New Mexico State
|-16.4
|-19.2
|121
|Hawai'i
|-17.3
|-22.3
|122
|Wyoming
|-17.4
|-16.8
|123
|Charlotte
|-17.6
|-17.3
|124
|New Mexico
|-18
|-17.7
|125
|Colorado State
|-18.3
|-19.9
|126
|Akron
|-19.2
|-19.8
|127
|Nevada
|-19.5
|-19.2
|128
|Bowling Green
|-21
|-26
|129
|Colorado
|-21
|-26.8
|130
|Florida International
|-23.8
|-22.9
|131
|UMass
|-23.9
|-22.6
