Week 7 Coaching Candidates Roundup

This is a new series that we are starting to give a quick roundup of how potential future GT coaches’ weeks went. Throughout the season we should see some coaching stocks rise and fall so it’s good to keep a finger on the pulse. This is not an exhaustive list, but I will try to get as many names in as I can.

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (led by FTRS favorite Jamey Chadwell) were dominated at home this week by Old Dominion 49-21. The issues were largely defensive (giving up 327 yards on just 30 carries is brutal), but the vaunted offense didn’t put up that many points either. Old Dominion is a decent team, but this is not a result that we’d expect from this team. CCU is still 6-1 and has a good shot at making the Sun Belt title game. But this is worth keeping an eye out for. Next week they head to Marshall to take on the Thundering Herd.

Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

This wasn’t the prettiest game (4 turnovers), but the Hilltoppers topped Middle Tennessee State 35-17. This keeps Western Kentucky on track for what we expected. They are still in the C-USA Championship picture and should easily make a bowl game. Next week UAB comes to town for a pivotal matchup. That is the game to watch.

Shawn Clark, Appalachian State

App State had a merciful bye week to get right after things looked they were going off the rails. Next week they host a decent Georgia State for the opportunity to turn the season back around.

Sean Lewis, Kent State

The Golden Flashes went up early 21-7 against Toledo, but then the Rockets turned it on to win 52-31. Kent State is not an easy place to win by any means, but Lewis is not doing that right now. The MAC is gettable this year and they aren’t getting it. Next week is a must win against their ailing crosstown rival, Akron.

Mike Houston, East Carolina

East Carolina had a real barnburner this week against Memphis. The Pirates finally prevailed (in 4 OT!) 47-45. We’re starting to get a better view of the American this year and ECU is firmly slotting into Tier 2 behind Cincinatti, Tulane, and UCF. Next week they get a chance to prove me wrong when Gus Malzahn and the Golden Knights come to town. This is a game to watch.

Bill O’Brien, Alabama (OC)

Do I need to even do this one? Y’all saw what happened although that was hardly the offense’s fault. Next week they welcome Mississippi State in a decently tough matchup. Let’s see how they bounce back.

Charles Huff, Marshall

Marshall played all the way back on Wednesday so you may have forgotten that Marshall lost to Louisiana at home. Usually that isn’t that big of a deal, but this year? Yeesh. They had trouble moving the ball and switched QBs mid-game. Things don’t get any easier next week with a trip to James Madison.

Kane Wommack, South Alabama

It took them some time, but the Jaguars were eventually able to pull away from UL Monroe. They had no issues on offense, but gave up a lot more than you’d expect them to coming into the game. But, they were able to finish off the win in a week that other Sun Belt favorites weren’t able to do that. Next week is a huge game against Troy at home which should determine who wins the Sun Belt West.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Jackson State got a very comfortable win this week against Bethune-Cookman, just as expected. Next week they go out of conference and welcome Campbell to town. This one should be more challenging than last week, but JSU should still win this one.