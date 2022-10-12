GT Volleyball Cruises Past Clemson

The first Wednesday game of the season included two of #11 Georgia Tech Volleyball’s easiest sets of the season, beating the Clemson Tigers 25-13, 25-12, 25-21 in 1 hour 26 minutes.

It was Julia Bergmann’s first game sitting in solo 10th in Georgia Tech All-Time Kills, passing Carla Gartner. She sat at 1,460 going into tonight, and with her 18 kills tonight, passed Wendy Malins for 9th place on that list. Bergmann is now at 1,478, 108 behind 8th held by former teammate Mariana Brambilla. Considering she’s averaging 5.24 kills/set, that 8th spot is almost certainly within reach pending an injury.

The first two sets featured late set subs by Nicole Drewnick and Laura Fischer. Drewnick in her limited points recorded three assists in the first set. Half of the 16 assists between her and Bella D’Amico went to Bergmann, who scored 9.5 points in the set.

Set two was more of the same, and it wasn’t until set three that Clemson finally grew into the game and actually began putting up a good fight. On that note, let me begin the three thoughts.