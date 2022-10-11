ACC Power Rankings Week 6

The ACC has gotten down to the core of its conference play. Clemson continues to sit comfortably on top like a cat sitting on a fresh load of towels right out of the dryer. NC State and FSU couldn’t decide who wanted to win their game this week, but after FSU felt they led long enough decided to blow their lead and chance at a comeback. The Wolfpack thanked them and took their spot in second in the Atlantic as Wake Forest played a non-con against Army and showed them how to deploy offensive firepower. Louisville decided to join the win column this week against fellow winless Virginia.

The Coastal in its ever-chaotic universe had three divisional matchups this week to help sort out the pecking order. VT got out to a good offensive start before Pitt decided throwing the ball is useless and just let RB Israel Abanikanda run for 320 yards and 6 touchdowns. On the other end of the spectrum, Miami and UNC decided air travel is the only way to go and had both QBs pass for a combined 800 yards. Despite all that yardage, neither team managed 30 points and UNC came out on top to set themselves nicely in the Coastal. Finally, Duke went down to Atlanta on homecoming to take on the Jackets. Duke managed their only offensive TD with 8 seconds remaining to send it to OT. A costly offensive PI and a missed kick by Duke would be all for naught as Georgia Tech won and now controls its own destiny in conference play.

Power Rankings