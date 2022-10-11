The Binion Index Week 6

National Headlines
- Tennessee crushes LSU and leaps to #6 before the showdown with Alabama
- UCLA does whatever it wants against Utah and jumps up
- Ohio State cruised again to extend the Buckeyes’ hold on the top spot
- Oklahoma looks broken and drops almost 30 spots
GT Check-In
- Current Record: 3-3
- Current Ranking and Rating: 78th, -4.3 rating
- Record Expectations (based on underlying stats): 2.56-3.44
- Future Expectations (based on TBI): 1.87-4.13
- Final Projected Record: 4.9-7.1
Tracking the Model
The Binion Index has continued to trend in good direction performance-wise, hitting about 53% ATS this week after two weeks around 60%. We track the model’s performance by analyzing how it does against the Vegas spread over the course of the season, and how it does compared compared to the actual point margin of each game. Winning 55% of games ATS is typically considered the gold standard of performance, and hitting an absolute error of 12.5 points per game is excellent.
The college prediction tracker keeps up with ATS and absolute error performance of almost 50 different models. After five weeks, the Binion Index would be 4th overall ATS and 29th in absolute error.
Season to Date ATS: 50.8%
ATS Goal: >=55%
Season to Date Absolute Error: 13.3
Absolute Error Goal: <=12.5
Week 6 Ratings
TBI Ratings Week 6
|Rank
|Team
|Week 6 Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Week 6 Rating
|1
|Ohio State
|38.4
|2
|Georgia
|31.3
|3
|Alabama
|27.5
|4
|Michigan
|21.7
|5
|Utah
|20.8
|6
|Tennessee
|19.6
|7
|Oregon
|18.8
|8
|Clemson
|18.1
|9
|Mississippi State
|16.4
|10
|Minnesota
|15.7
|11
|Texas
|15.1
|12
|LSU
|14.5
|13
|Wisconsin
|13.5
|14
|TCU
|13.3
|15
|Penn State
|13.2
|16
|Purdue
|12.9
|17
|UAB
|12.7
|18
|Wake Forest
|12.3
|19
|Illinois
|12
|20
|Maryland
|11.2
|21
|UCLA
|11
|22
|James Madison
|10.8
|23
|Ole Miss
|10.3
|24
|USC
|10.3
|25
|Kentucky
|9.9
|26
|Notre Dame
|9.8
|27
|Iowa State
|9.7
|28
|Pittsburgh
|9.5
|29
|BYU
|9.4
|30
|NC State
|9.3
|31
|Syracuse
|9
|32
|Baylor
|8.9
|33
|Washington
|8.7
|34
|Oklahoma
|8.5
|35
|Florida State
|8.2
|36
|Kansas State
|7.9
|37
|Cincinnati
|7.7
|38
|UCF
|7.2
|39
|Marshall
|6.7
|40
|Washington State
|6.2
|41
|Texas A&M
|6.1
|42
|Oklahoma State
|6
|43
|Toledo
|5.9
|44
|North Carolina
|5.3
|45
|UT San Antonio
|4.7
|46
|Oregon State
|4.4
|47
|Air Force
|4.2
|48
|Miami
|4.1
|49
|South Alabama
|3.9
|50
|Florida
|3.7
|51
|Georgia State
|3.5
|52
|Appalachian State
|3.4
|53
|Arkansas
|3.4
|54
|Boise State
|3.2
|55
|Tulane
|3.2
|56
|San José State
|3.1
|57
|Houston
|3
|58
|Western Kentucky
|2.5
|59
|Coastal Carolina
|2.1
|60
|South Carolina
|1.7
|61
|Missouri
|1.4
|62
|Tulsa
|1.4
|63
|Iowa
|1.3
|64
|Louisville
|1.3
|65
|Texas Tech
|1.2
|66
|West Virginia
|1.1
|67
|Troy
|0.9
|68
|Liberty
|0.5
|69
|Buffalo
|-0.7
|70
|SMU
|-0.9
|71
|Auburn
|-1.1
|72
|East Carolina
|-1.4
|73
|Kansas
|-1.4
|74
|Nebraska
|-1.6
|75
|Louisiana
|-2.8
|76
|Memphis
|-3.6
|77
|Fresno State
|-4.1
|78
|Georgia Tech
|-4.3
|79
|California
|-4.5
|80
|Kent State
|-4.7
|81
|Indiana
|-5.4
|82
|Ball State
|-5.8
|83
|Duke
|-6.1
|84
|Michigan State
|-6.3
|85
|Virginia
|-6.3
|86
|Rice
|-6.5
|87
|Louisiana Monroe
|-6.6
|88
|Army
|-6.8
|89
|Boston College
|-6.8
|90
|Arizona State
|-6.9
|91
|Florida Atlantic
|-6.9
|92
|Southern Mississippi
|-7
|93
|North Texas
|-7.2
|94
|Ohio
|-7.2
|95
|Georgia Southern
|-7.5
|96
|Northwestern
|-7.5
|97
|South Florida
|-7.5
|98
|Central Michigan
|-7.6
|99
|Texas State
|-7.7
|100
|Virginia Tech
|-8.5
|101
|Miami (OH)
|-8.7
|102
|Eastern Michigan
|-9
|103
|Rutgers
|-9.1
|104
|Connecticut
|-9.5
|105
|Middle Tennessee
|-9.7
|106
|Old Dominion
|-9.7
|107
|Vanderbilt
|-9.7
|108
|UNLV
|-10.4
|109
|Temple
|-12.2
|110
|San Diego State
|-12.3
|111
|Stanford
|-12.5
|112
|Northern Illinois
|-12.6
|113
|Utah State
|-13.1
|114
|Western Michigan
|-13.1
|115
|Navy
|-13.3
|116
|Arizona
|-13.8
|117
|Arkansas State
|-14.3
|118
|UTEP
|-14.9
|119
|Louisiana Tech
|-16.5
|120
|Wyoming
|-16.8
|121
|Charlotte
|-17.3
|122
|New Mexico
|-17.7
|123
|Nevada
|-19.2
|124
|New Mexico State
|-19.2
|125
|Akron
|-19.8
|126
|Colorado State
|-19.9
|127
|Hawai'i
|-22.3
|128
|UMass
|-22.6
|129
|Florida International
|-22.9
|130
|Bowling Green
|-26
|131
|Colorado
|-26.8
