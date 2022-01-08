Georgia Tech Recruiting: Auburn Transfer S Ahmari Harvey Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech fans got some needed good news this afternoon as Auburn S transfer Ahmari Harvey committed to Tech after an official visit this week.

Thank you to Coach Malzahn, Coach Harsin and especially my teammates for embracing me and the relationships that were built during my time at Auburn. After much thought and consideration I am very grateful to announce that I will continue my college career at GTECH#THwG pic.twitter.com/zImr45ykJE — A3☔️ (@Ahmari_saucy) January 8, 2022

Harvey, a former 2021 4-star(.9174 composite) S prospect from Tallahassee, FL, was a major target of the staff during the 2021 recruiting cycle. He chose Auburn, but elected to transfer after not seeing playing time this year. Harvey will join a Georgia Tech secondary in desperate need of assistance after a disappointing season and several off-season departures. Harvey is also one of the first big recruiting wins for new DB coach Travares Tillman, who will be tasked with a hefty makeover of the unit leading up to next season.

High School Film

Harvey’s calling card is the INT. He excels at driving on routes from his safety spot and has exceptional ball skills for a DB. He played WR as well in HS, and displays both an understanding of route running and the necessary natural hands-catching ability required of the position. These skills put him ahead of the curve as a defensive back. He also shows an elite vertical on film that allows him to get over taller WRs to make INTs. Harvey has great instincts, quickly finding routes to undercut or driving downfield from his safety spot to disrupt screens. That decisiveness from the safety spot was missing last season, and Harvey will have every opportunity to earn a starting spot in 2022.

Welcome to the Flats!