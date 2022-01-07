Technical Tidbits 01/07: Tech vs. Duke; Devoe vs. Krzyzewski

The holidays have come and gone, and we’re officially in 2022 with the first Tidbits of the new year. There’s a few stories or news items worth mentioning. For those of you keeping up with the football program and its players, this AJC article provides an update on the former Yellow Jacket Ja’Quon Griffin who early last month had announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. On Wednesday he announced he will be transferring to Coastal Carolina.

The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team has had a good season up to this point, and they are currently ranked 16th in the nation. Yellow Jacket Lorela Cubaj has been named to the John R. Wooden Midseason Top 25 Watch List. The announcement was made on Wednesday and more information is available in this article.

Finally, one more item worth mentioning before getting into today’s featured articles, the Georgia Tech women’s tennis team is ranked 12th in the ITA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll. They’ll start their season next weekend at the Gamecock Invitational.

For today’s first article, this story about Duke basketball head coach Mike Kryzewski and Yellow Jacket basketball player Micahel Devoe was just too intriguing not to include or mention for today’s Tidbits. Apparently, they had a small exchange of words during Tech’s recent game against Duke.

Maybe I’m making too much out of it or I’m being too critical of Krzyzewski but considering the age difference and the fact that Krzyzewski has established himself as a legend of the game, I thought it seemed a little petty of him to react the way he did, even if it was a misunderstanding. Then again, that’s just my way of seeing it. What were your thoughts and reactions to the incident?

2022 is here and the baseball season is not far away. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team continues to gain recognition and as the article above mentions, they are ranked 11th by Perfect Game’s preseason poll. The fact that the Yellow Jackets have so many returning players is significant as the team looks to build on its recent success.

Opening day is just over a month out and tickets are on sale, so it’s never too early to start planning for the upcoming baseball season.