FTRS Picks Championship Game

I counted up the results of the previous bowl pick weeks. The current leader is dakota bull with 22 correct picks. With one remaining game to be played this year there are two players who remain in striking distance. AntiSullyGT and Bad Carma both have 21 correct picks. This means dakota bull will end the bowl season tied for the top spot at worst. We shall see if dakota ends the bowl season with a tie or takes the top spot alone.

It’s been a chaotic year for football but some things never change. Georgia Tech ends the season with a 3-9 record, Notre Dame loses its New Year 6 bowl game, and Alabama is back in another national championship game.

Despite Georgia Tech not having the best year, there has been plenty of excitement on and off the field this year (just not in the CFP so far). With the magic of the new year over I hope 2022 gives us more to look forward to. Regardless of your thoughts on the season, I appreciate all our pickers for sticking with us this year. Lets put the past behind us with one last game and move on to better year.

CFP National Championship brought to you by AT&T: Indianapolis, Indiana

#3 Georgia Bulldogs (-3) v #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

I hate having to give the dwags credit; but credit where credit is due they are back in the championship game. I have been trying to avoid using their name all season, but since they are in the finals I guess I’ll cut the school in athens some slack.

Bama is back where it always seems to end up. Despite a loss to TAMU and some struggles against opponents like Florida, Arkansas, and Auburn; Bama is still Goliath that all would-be David’s need to strike down.

This is a rematch from the SEC championship and not a whole lot has changed since then. Bama has the stronger offense and uga has the stronger defense. Alabama used some quick drops and creative option passes and runs to get around the opposing defense last year (ha... last year) which led to a blowout in the SEC championship.

Now that Kirby has seen this Bama team once I expect to see some changes on defense in order to adjust to those problems. the athenian offense seemed to perform much better against Michigan, so we might expect a better game this time.

Part of me wants a better game, because the two playoff games last week were garbage. But the larger part of me wants to see another blowout by Bama against our rivals. All the while I still have the one rule in my mind that seems to hold true on Pick ‘ems: NEVER EVER PICK AGAINST ALABAMA!!!

Whoever setup the spread with Bama as the underdog must be a Bama fan with a sick sense of humor. Making Bama the underdog in a game is never a good idea for their opponent. One last time this year, Roll Tide baby!

Logan Pick: Alabama