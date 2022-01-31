 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Georgia Tech football schedule announced

Make your travel plans now

By Carter Templeton
Rather than release the 2022 football schedules all at once, like a normal conference, the ACC released them as counterprogramming against a marquee basketball game featuring two of its members, and doled them out gradually over the course of an excruciating hour. Georgia Tech’s is fully out now, and follows below:

  • 9/5 vs. Clemson (Labor Day/Chick-fil-A Kickoff)
  • 9/10 vs. WCU
  • 9/17 vs. Ole Miss
  • 9/24 @ UCF
  • 10/1 @ Pitt
  • 10/8 vs. Duke
  • 10/15 BYE
  • 10/20 vs. Virginia(Thursday)
  • 10/29 @ FSU
  • 11/5 @ Virginia Tech
  • 11/12 vs. Miami
  • 11/19 @ UNC
  • 11/26 @ georgia

Anything excite you? Make you mad? Make you question your purpose on this planet Earth? Sound off in the comments.

