2022 Georgia Tech football schedule announced

Rather than release the 2022 football schedules all at once, like a normal conference, the ACC released them as counterprogramming against a marquee basketball game featuring two of its members, and doled them out gradually over the course of an excruciating hour. Georgia Tech’s is fully out now, and follows below:
- 9/5 vs. Clemson (Labor Day/Chick-fil-A Kickoff)
- 9/10 vs. WCU
- 9/17 vs. Ole Miss
- 9/24 @ UCF
- 10/1 @ Pitt
- 10/8 vs. Duke
- 10/15 BYE
- 10/20 vs. Virginia(Thursday)
- 10/29 @ FSU
- 11/5 @ Virginia Tech
- 11/12 vs. Miami
- 11/19 @ UNC
- 11/26 @ georgia
Anything excite you? Make you mad? Make you question your purpose on this planet Earth? Sound off in the comments.
Loading comments...