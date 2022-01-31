2022 Georgia Tech football schedule announced

Rather than release the 2022 football schedules all at once, like a normal conference, the ACC released them as counterprogramming against a marquee basketball game featuring two of its members, and doled them out gradually over the course of an excruciating hour. Georgia Tech’s is fully out now, and follows below:

9/5 vs. Clemson (Labor Day/Chick-fil-A Kickoff)

9/10 vs. WCU

9/17 vs. Ole Miss

9/24 @ UCF

10/1 @ Pitt

10/8 vs. Duke

10/15 BYE

10/20 vs. Virginia(Thursday)

10/29 @ FSU

11/5 @ Virginia Tech

11/12 vs. Miami

11/19 @ UNC

11/26 @ georgia

Anything excite you? Make you mad? Make you question your purpose on this planet Earth? Sound off in the comments.