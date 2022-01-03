Chris Weinke to be hired as quarterbacks coach

According to multiple sources, Chris Weinke is expected to become Georgia Tech’s new quarterbacks coach. Weinke, the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the Florida State Seminoles, was most recently the QB coach of the Tennessee Volunteers from 2019-2020.

SOURCE: Chris Weinke is expected to become the new QB coach at Ga. Tech. The 2000 Heisman winner from FSU has been a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee and for the Rams. Rivals first reported the hire. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2022

Prior to that position, Weinke was the running backs coach for the Vols in 2018. Weinke came to UT from Alabama, where he served as an offensive analyst for the 2017 season. Weinke has also coached QB’s for the Los Angeles Rams (2015-2016, and served as the head coach at IMG (2010-2014) for five seasons.

The move pushes new offensive coordinator, Chip Long, to tight ends. The TE coaching position recently became vacant with Chris Wiesehan’s return to Temple to coach the Owls offensive line.

A 4th round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Weinke played quarterback for the Carolina Panthers from 2001-2006, and spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2007 season. The Saint Paul, Minnesota native was originally signed by former FSU coach Bobby Bowden in 1990, but played professional baseball until 1997. Weinke made his debut at FSU as a 25 year old freshman.

Weinke finished his FSU career as a Heisman Trophy winner in 2000, and a National Champion in 1999, with a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 2000 Sugar Bowl. Weinke threw for 9,839 yards and tossed 79 touchdowns in four seasons with the ‘Noles.