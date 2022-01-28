Technical Tidbits 1/28: Tech defeats FSU

Hello, Tech fans. Some of you may have noticed that as of late there has been only one Technical Tidbits article per week. I typically keep my personal matters out of the discussion, but since writing the Tidbits and about Tech sports is such an important part of my routine, I felt it would be worth sharing and explaining that I’ve recently been facing some health matters that have taken up a good bit of my time. Hopefully and ideally, as I journey through these uncharted waters, I’ll continue to manage to put out a weekly Tidbit and eventually get back to two or more before long. With that being said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

Related Tech Pulls Off The Upset Against FSU

The big news of recent has been the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team’s stunning upset victory over the Florida State Seminoles. The Yellow Jackets won by 14 points with a final score of 75-61. But as the FTRS article mentions, the game did get close with the Seminoles getting to within four points about midway through the second half.

Tech’s Jordan Usher led all scorers with 19 points as the Yellow Jackets finished off the Seminoles later in the game. This kind of win is really encouraging for a team that has faced its struggles. The Yellow Jackets are now 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. Just one game below .500, Tech will be hosting the Miami Hurricanes tomorrow with tipoff set for noon. After back-to-back wins of Clayton State and Florida State, Tech is looking to keep its win streak going.

It feels like a long time since there’s been any worthwhile Tech football news that we’ve discussed in the Tidbits, so there were a few stories that I found interesting and wanted to include in addition to the featured article above. The aforementioned article focuses on the date for this year’s spring game. As the article mentions, it will be held on Thursday, March 17. The annual White & Gold Game is a longstanding tradition and will give fans a chance to get an early look at the 2022 football team.

In more football-related news, this AJC article focuses on how the team has added talent through the transfer portal. Head coach Geoff Collins is definitely in a tough spot after seeing his team finish with a three-win season for the third year in a row. 2022 will likely have to end on a much better note for him to maintain his job. The spring game will be a good chance to evaluate the team since its recent coaching moves. And finally, one last newsworthy item, congratulations to Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter on being selected to this year’s Senior Bowl which takes place on February 5th in Mobile, Alabama. Carpenter is the first Yellow Jacket to receive an invite in five years.