Tech Pulls Off The Upset Against FSU

Georgia Tech hosted the ACC-leading Seminoles on Wednesday night. Rodney Howard was back in the starting lineup along with Devoe, Usher, Sturdivant, and Khalid. Tech would try to play big to match FSU’s size.

The Yellow Jacket offense got off to a slow start, down 7-0, until three pointers by Usher (2) and Devoe (1) brought Tech to within two points at the first TV timeout.

Despite FSU winning the battle in the paint for much of the first half, Tech was able to take the lead with just over six minutes left after a pair of Michael Devoe free throws.

The Jackets dominated the final three minutes of the first frame, extending its lead to 11 at halftime thanks to scrappy defense, solid three point shooting, and respectable rebounding. Deebo Coleman went 3 for 5 from three, leading the game in points with 12 total. At halftime, three Jackets had 10+ points and were shooting 42% from deep. Tech 44, FSU 33.

The high energy on defense continued through the first four minutes of the second half, with Tech maintaining an 11-point lead on the backs of two forced turnovers and a Sportscenter-worthy layup by Deivon Smith.

Tech had a 10-point lead with 10:26 remaining, but inconsistent offense and untimely FSU three-pointers dwindled the lead down to 4 points under eight minutes. That’s the closest it would get. Clutch shooting by Kyle Sturdivant and Michael Devoe plus a HUGE corner three by Usher gave Tech an 11-point lead with less than two minutes to go.

The story of the game was balanced scoring and winning the turnover battle. Four Yellow Jackets had double digits, with Usher leading the game with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Smart defense and more clutch offense closed the game out, and the Jackets picked up a big conference win at home.