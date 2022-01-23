Georgia Tech Recruiting: Jullian Lewis Recommits and Zachariah Keith Decommits

Georgia Tech got good news and bad news on the recruiting front Sunday afternoon. The first commitment and decommitment of the 2022 class, Jullian Lewis, became the first recommit and likely the final member of the class that will wrap with next week’s National Signing Day. On the other hand, Zachariah Keith became the third decommitment from the 2023 class, which now sits empty.

Commit: Jullian Lewis

Wide receiver Jullian Lewis will head to Georgia Tech out of Western High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. He stands at 6-2, 204 pounds and is rated as a 5.7 3-star recruit by Rivals and 86.33 on the 247 Sports Composite. Lewis and GT rekindled their mutual interest following a senior season that saw Lewis jump to a new level as a prospect. He bulked up, improved his route running, and saw his production explode. He ended up choosing GT over Washington State, and several other P5 teams were trying to get back in the mix with him as signing day approached.

Senior Highlights

Lewis had a successful final campaign, putting up 1260 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for his Western High team. Entering this final season, he added size, strength, and technical refinement. Jullian Lewis won’t be the most explosive receiver on the team but certainly knows how to use his footwork to get separation, a skill which has largely been missing for GT. He’s solid catching the ball in traffic and has the kind of knack for getting open and making tough catches that give him a chance to make an immediate impact this coming season.

2022 Class Update

Georgia Tech received 13 signatures during the early signing period in December. Lewis will certainly add a 14th LOI to the class on February 2nd, while the status of GT’s other three commits (Bonner, Delaine, and Mooney) remains unclear. For now, the class sits at 43rd nationally, but that is likely to fall slightly given expected changes with other current commits.

Zachariah Keith Decommits

Looking to 2023, the news is grimmer. Once sitting in the top ten nationally with three strong early commitments, Georgia Tech now sits empty.

After recently reporting an offer from Tennessee and gaining increased interest from other SEC programs, Keith apparently wants to test the waters. The 6’5”, 243 pound DE from Douglas County had a massive junior season. He is still rated a 5.5 on Rivals and 84.66 in the 247 Composite, but I expect him to get a big ratings boost during the next round of evaluations for 2023 prospects.

This is a disappointing blow to a class that had initially shown great promise. It seems apparent that much of the 2023 class now wants to see some in-season results from Georgia Tech before being tied to the relatively uncertain future for the program.