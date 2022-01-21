Technical Tidbits 1/21: Tech homestand continues

Not only am I looking forward to the warmer weather of spring, but for me, as always, the beginning of baseball will be an added bonus. When it comes to college baseball, it will come a little earlier than the warm weather. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team will be getting their season started off on February 18th against the Wright State Raiders and tickets are on sale. This article has more information.

In track and field news, the Yellow Jackets team will be in the Palmetto State for the Carolina Challenge that will take place today and tomorrow. More details are available here. With all that said, let’s get into today’s Tidbits.

Sure, it’s been a tough season for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men’s basketball team. The article above goes out of the way to make that clear. But rather than just focus on piling on the team, I think we can look to last season and how the team had its rally late in the season.

Perhaps the same may apply this season, or perhaps not. Regardless, the Yellow Jackets will be looking to get on track. And sometimes a homestand is the best way to do just that, as this article mentions. Though they did come up well short losing to Wake Forrest 80-64, this Sunday they’ll face local rival Clayton State. Tip-off is set for 5:00 PM. Hopefully, they can get back on track with a win against the Lakers from CSU.

Related Jackets Set for Weekend Matches at Home

The Yellow Jackets tennis team will be home this weekend. They’re hosting Georgia State today and the Citadel on Sunday. They had a strong showing at the MLK Invitational as the article mentions. Good luck to the tennis team this weekend. #GoJackets