Jackets Win 81-76 in Chestnut Hill

These 9PM tips are bad for my health... Unless we win. The starters for Wednesday night’s matchup were Khalid Moore, Jordan Usher, Deebo Coleman, Kyle Sturdivant, and Michael Devoe. Coach Pastner and the Jackets played smallball all night, as Jordan Meka only played one minute. Saba and Rodney Howard did not see any action.

After a disappointing overtime loss this past weekend, the Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball team traveled to New England and picked up a W. It wasn’t very easy, and it wasn’t always pretty. The Jackets turned the ball over 17 times, which is the most so far against ACC opponents (5 games), and the Jackets also committed 22 fouls. Some of those numbers can be attributed to Tech’s youth and aggressive style of play, but even the vets were making mistakes on Wednesday night.

Jordan Usher, the team’s second leading scorer and top rebounder, fouled out with over 5 minutes left in the game. Usher, Khalid Moore, and Michael Devoe accounted for 9 of the aforementioned turnovers. The offense also continued its trend of inconsistency, allowing BC to go on a 13-4 run to close out the first half and another crucial 14-3 run deep in the second half. That second half run gave BC a 4-point lead with less than 5 minutes to play. Needless to say, there’s still a long way to go.

Nevertheless, there were also moments of excitement and excellence. While turning the ball over 17 times, the Tech defense turned BC over 16 times (10 steals). The game’s MVP was undoubtedly Tristan Maxwell. Yep. And he was incredible. He scored 12 first half points all from behind the arc, but it was in the second half where he really showed his mettle. With just over three minutes left in the game, Deivon Smith brought the BC lead to two on a pair of made free throws. The Tech defense got a stop on the next possession, and Tristan Maxwell hit a corner three as the shot clock approached zero to give Tech the lead. One minute later, Maxwell would secure a defensive rebound and come down the floor to hit another three-pointer to make it a two possession game. He finished the night with 22 points off the bench and shot 64% from three-point land.

Clutch free throws by Devoe and Smith sealed the deal. Devoe had an “off” night with only 13 points and 4 assists, but he was only 1 rebound away from a double-double. Deivon Smith had 9 points off the bench with 5 rebounds and a steal to his name. Jordan Usher, although he fouled out, finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. He didn’t score much, but Khalid Moore channeled his inner Alvarado and picked BC’s pocket three times.

The Jackets needed the confidence boost as the road show continues in Chapel Hill on Saturday at 8PM EST. Until next time. Go Jackets!