Scions E100: The Clip Show

From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes.

Join Jake and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout.

On today’s 100th episode of the podcast, friends join us to reminisce about all of our Top Tech Moments (TTMs), including:

2014 Football vs Clemson

2008 Football vs Athens

2019 Baseball vs Athens

2015 Football vs FSU

2014 Orange Bowl

2009 Football vs FSU

2009 Football vs VPISU

Join us as we spread some good vibes and memories to kick off the new year!

Subscribe to the pod via anchor.fm/scions or add us to your podcatcher using anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss. You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio!

We hope you enjoy! Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), or in the comments below!