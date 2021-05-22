Interested in writing for FTRS? You’re in the right place!

We here at From the Rumble Seat are always looking for ways to improve our staff. Even if we may not be hiring for a specific position, we will always be glad to review an application from someone who might be interested. Moving forward, we will be having open applications to write with FTRS, though I will still list on this page if we are looking to fill a specific position.

An ideal candidate to write for FTRS would:

have a strong knowledge of Georgia Tech, both present and historical

possess strong writing skills

have a nose for news, both in knowing what is news-worthy and where to find it

be able to write and publish quickly while remaining accurate

be a self-starter who can work with minimal direction

possess good communication skills

is comfortable working in a virtual environment

Here are some more things that would be preferable, but are not required:

previous writing experience

previous involvement in the FTRS community (i.e. regular commenting, fan posts, etc.)

be a current student at Georgia Tech, or local to the Atlanta area

Currently Open Positions

Football Staff Writer

With football coverage at FTRS, we do not consider ourselves “Big J” Journalists, so a lot of what we do is more geared towards stuff that is not super prominent in those circles, like film review, advanced stats, more opinionated pieces, historical pieces, you name it. We have had a couple staff members step away, so we are looking to fill those spots, but if there is something that we do not typically do that you would like to see us do, this may be the position for you.

This person would be assigned an article or two per week (depending on what they want to write about), but it’s pretty open so this person has some flexibility to choose what they want to write about, as long as it pertains to the game that week.

Film Analyst

With a heavier focus on analysis, one area of that includes reviewing film from past games and previewing film of upcoming opponents. This position would be responsible for writing 1-2 articles per week doing just that.

The Process

I (Ben) will be partnering with a couple staff members to be review applications. After the initial application is filled out, we will issue a brief questionnaire to get to know you a little better. While we are reviewing your answers to that, we will have you work on a writing sample that will be determined by the position you are applying for. The whole process should take about two weeks (hopefully), and we are happy to answer any questions that you may have along the way.

Will I get paid for anything I do?

Unfortunately, these positions do not start as paid gigs; I work with a volunteer staff of people who just enjoy doing this. I understand that this doesn’t suit everyone, but there is potential to earn a monthly stipend if you do well in the position. Please note that if you are a California resident, you will not be eligible to receive a monthly stipend due to their updated independent contractor laws. I also have no say in that matter, but I did want to specifically mention that for whom that may apply.

How do I apply?

There are two super easy ways to apply! You can fill out the Google Form below:

Related From the Rumble Seat Application

You can also send an email to fromtherumbleseat [at] gmail [dot] com with the position for which you are applying in the subject line. In the email, we ask that you explain why you think you would be a good fit and any previous experience you may have. You can also send any questions to the same email address.

Best of luck!