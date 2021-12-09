Georgia Tech Loses Top Commit for 2022

Georgia Tech lost the best piece of its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday morning. After what had been a confusing recruitment, Jaron Willis had affirmed his commitment a few months ago, but he has now decommitted and did not include GT in the four schools he is now considering. One of Ole Miss, FSU, Pitt, or Arkansas will gain his pledge, with Ole Miss believed to be the choice, according to reporting by Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports

Jaron Willis is a consensus 4 Star prospect; he ranks 170th nationally and 18th in the state in the 247 composite with a 93.15 rating. He’s rated at 92 on 247 Sports and 5.8 on Rivals. For some context, he would have been GT’s 10th highest rated recruit since the dawn of modern recruiting rankings in 2000.

Willis projected as someone who could come in and provide immediate help to the lagging Yellow Jacket defense.

With this decommitment, GT’s class falls down to 30th in the 247 Composite Rankings with 17 players in the class. GT’s average rating stands at 86.19, well below the heights the class had achieved in the summer. With his seat warming up, Coach Collins needed a class in the range of 2020, or even better. With this decommit, there’s no way the class checks in there. More importantly, it’s hard to see anyone in this class now who is going to make an immediate on field impact next fall. With that reality, the staff has fewer and fewer plays to point to for hope.